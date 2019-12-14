BoycottHallmark trends on Twitter after Hallmark Network caved to anti-LGBTQ group

The Hallmark Channel is facing a public boycott after caving to an anti-LGBTQ group that demanded the network not show an ad showing two women marrying each other.

“The Hallmark Channel pulled four TV ads featuring brides kissing each other on Thursday after a targeted campaign by a conservative group,” The New York Times reported Saturday.

“Asked to explain why the ads had been rejected, an employee of Hallmark’s parent company said the channel did not accept ads ‘that are deemed controversial,’ according to an email exchange shared with The New York Times. A spokesman for Hallmark said the women’s ‘public displays of affection’ violated the channel’s policies, but he declined to comment on why a nearly identical ad featuring a bride and groom kissing was not rejected,” the newspaper reported.

“The series of six ads, for the wedding planning website Zola, first appeared on the Hallmark Channel on Dec. 2. The ads, which feature several configurations of couples, all offer variations on the same concept: While standing at the altar, couples ponder whether guests would have arrived on time and bought them better gifts if only they had created a custom wedding website with Zola,” The Times explained.

The Hallmark Channel was harshly criticized for the decision and #BoycottHallmark trended nationwide on Twitter.

Here’s some of what people were saying:

Well done, @hallmarkchannel! You got #boycotthallmark trending because you caved to "One Million Moms." FUN FACT: "One Million Moms" added <300 followers in the past 3 years and still doesn't have 4,000 followers. It's probably some dude sitting at a card table in his undies. pic.twitter.com/v7r06Yu0sa — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) December 15, 2019

So One Million Moms complained about this & @hallmarkchannel pulled it? Well, I bet I can find One Million & One fellow moms of lesbians to #boycotthallmark! My lesbian daughters deserve to see themselves represented in media. Shame on you Hallmark for bowing to bigotry. https://t.co/Z4C7Jr5Rhx — Julia Pulver for State Representative (@VotePulver) December 14, 2019

This is the lovely ad that @HallmarkChannel pulled from their broadcast after conservatives complained. A simple kiss by lesbian newlyweds. Same-sex marriage has been the law of the land for four years. LGBTQ families are beautiful.#BoycottHallmark pic.twitter.com/4UFDiebBVi — Charlotte Clymer🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) December 14, 2019

#boycotthallmark I will be cancelling my subscription to your channel, entering your store or buying your products. My son is gay, my niece is gay, some of my friends are gay. You have disrespected my family and friends. — J-Lee (@JLeeislovinlife) December 14, 2019

Weird that the organization @hallmarkchannel caved to, @1milmoms, has less than 4,000 Twitter followers, with half of those being bots. Nice job, @billabbottHC. #BoycottHallmark — andy lassner (@andylassner) December 15, 2019

#HallmarkChannel needs to remember that the majority of America is NOT homophobic!! So are these hypocritical mothers saying it’s worse to see two Women kissing than having a criminal like #LoriLoughlin who’s ok w/ cheating still currently cast in a current show? #BoycottHallmark https://t.co/1o1sYIPw8r — Froglet ™ (@FrogProd) December 14, 2019

.@hallmarkchannel you do realize that same sex marriage is the law of the land (see Obergefell v. Hodges). what a huge miscalculation and bigoted stance you have taken. #boycotthallmark https://t.co/RqRYTIAmVA — Dwight Williams (@dwight_esq) December 14, 2019

We will not be watching any more Hallmark movies this season…I hope that the talent will speak out about this ridiculous stance #boycotthallmark https://t.co/2FaDPQi57j — TheDemars (@TheBihlmars) December 14, 2019

Wow. Just wow.

Shame on you @hallmarkchannel Love between two women isn’t explicit content. I’ll be finding my sappy Christmas movies on another channel this holiday season.#loveislove #boycotthallmarkhttps://t.co/09roB9S4Be — Simone (@simonerose09) December 14, 2019

When a @hallmarkchannel spokesperson says the lesbian couple’s P.D.A. violated its policies, but a similar ad featuring a straight couple kissing didn't, what do you call it? Pick one: Bigotry.

Hate.

Homophobia.

Stupidity.

Ignorance.#boycotthallmark https://t.co/jyZCp7v2o5 — McGrain v. Daugherty, 273 U.S. 135 (1927) (@Joseph_Joe_M) December 14, 2019

If @hallmarkchannel thinks it's still 1955 and LGBT relations "violate their policies", then it violates MY policy to deal with companies that don't let hate dictate their business practices. #boycotthallmark won't be hard for me, but I'll sure be making people who DO care aware. — Rose (@clockworkfaerie) December 14, 2019

