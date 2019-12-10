Brazil’s Bolsonaro calls Greta Thunberg a ‘brat’
Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro on Tuesday called Swedish teenager Greta Thunberg a “brat” after the activist condemned the weekend killing of two indigenous people in the Amazon rainforest.
The Guajajara tribal members were shot dead in the northeastern state of Maranhao on Saturday, taking to three the number of indigenous people killed in the area in recent weeks.
Thunberg, 16, tweeted Sunday it was “shameful” that the world remained silent as indigenous people were murdered for trying to stop illegal deforestation.
Police are investigating the killings.
Far-right Bolsonaro dismissed Thunberg as a “brat” in remarks to reporters as he left his official residence in Brasilia.
He said “any death is worrying” and that his government opposed illegal deforestation.
Bolsonaro, who took power in January, is a proponent of developing agricultural and mining activities in the Amazon.
Brazil released revised statistics last month showing tree clearing in the rainforest surpassed 3,860 square miles in the year to July 2019, the highest in more than a decade.
Activists blame Bolsonaro’s rhetoric and weakening of environmental protection agencies for the sharp rise.
© 2019 AFP
Brazil’s Bolsonaro calls Greta Thunberg a ‘brat’
Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro on Tuesday called Swedish teenager Greta Thunberg a "brat" after the activist condemned the weekend killing of two indigenous people in the Amazon rainforest.
The Guajajara tribal members were shot dead in the northeastern state of Maranhao on Saturday, taking to three the number of indigenous people killed in the area in recent weeks.
Thunberg, 16, tweeted Sunday it was "shameful" that the world remained silent as indigenous people were murdered for trying to stop illegal deforestation.
Police are investigating the killings.
Far-right Bolsonaro dismissed Thunberg as a "brat" in remarks to reporters as he left his official residence in Brasilia.
Breaking Banner
‘Way worse than Nixon’: GOP challenger calls for Trump’s impeachment for ‘extortion’
A Republican presidential candidate agrees with House Democrats that President Donald Trump has committed impeachable offenses and should be removed from office.
Bill Weld, the former Massachusetts governor and current GOP primary challenger, said Trump's crimes were "way worse than Nixon" and clearly worthy of impeachment, reported WGBH-FM.
"I've never seen such evidence in an obstruction case," Weld said.
The former federal prosecutor, who served as counsel in the impeachment inquiry into President Richard Nixon, said lawmakers from both parties had a duty to impeach Trump.
‘This isn’t the end,’ vow climate campaigners after New York court sides with Exxon in fraud trial
"Despite this ruling, the crucial work to hold the likes of Exxon accountable for climate crimes goes on," said 350.org. "This is just the tip of the accountability iceberg."
Climate campaigners bemoaned a judge's ruling in New York on Tuesday which sided with ExxonMobil in a lawsuit that charged the oil giant defrauded investors by concealing for decades what it understood about how carbon pollution was contributing to global warming even as it publicly denied scientific warnings and worked against efforts to limit emissions.