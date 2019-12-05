British woman in Spain revived after 6 hours in cardiac arrest
A British woman suffering from severe hypothermia who was revived by doctors in Spain after more than six hours of cardiac arrest, on Thursday hailed her survival as “a miracle”.
Audrey Marsh collapsed at around 1:00 pm on November 3 when she and her husband were caught in a snowstorm while out walking in the Pyrenees mountains.
But it was just over two-and-a-half hours before rescue teams were able to reach them, with the 34-year-old showing no signs of life nor cardiac activity, and a body temperature of just 18 degrees Celsius (64.4 degrees Fahrenheit).
Initial efforts to revive her at the scene had no effect and she was flown by helicopter to a Barcelona hospital equipped with an extracorporeal membrane oxygenation machine (ECMO).
When connected to a patient’s cardiac system, the ECMO takes over the functioning of the heart and lungs, oxygenating the blood outside the body then reintroducing it, allowing both organs to rest.
Similar to a heart-lung bypass machine, the ECMO has never been used in Spain for a resuscitation procedure, but by 9:45 pm, her body temperature had risen to 30C and the doctors tried again to revive her, using a defibrillator.
And it worked.
“It is like a miracle,” March told reporters in Barcelona at a press conference with the doctors who managed to save her at the resuscitation unit at Barcelona’s Vall d’Hebron hospital.
“It is the longest instance of cardiac arrest survival that we have ever documented in Spain,” doctor Eduard Argudo, who heads the unit, told AFP, saying similar cases had been documented in the Alps and in Scandinavia.
Argudo said part of the reason she survived was due to the hypothermia.
“The hypothermia killed her but also saved her at the same time. With the cold, the body’s metabolism slows down, the organs need less blood and less oxygen and that helps protect the brain,” he explained.
Her recovery was unusually quick and within six days, she had left the intensive care unit without neurological damage.
Although her hands have not yet recovered full movement, “her life is practically back to normal” and “she will return to work in the coming days”, the hospital said in a statement.
© 2019 AFP
After getting scorched by Pelosi, Sinclair reporter James Rosen suggests she’s lying about her religion
James Rosen of Sinclair Broadcasting suggested on Thursday that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) was lying when she said she does not hate people because her Catholic faith teaches her not to.
Rosen caught the Speaker's wrath at her weekly press conference, when he shouted a question about her "hating" President Donald Trump.
Pelosi responded by coming back to the podium and dressing down Rosen. She noted that Catholics are taught not to hate.
Later, the Sinclair reporter showed up at House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy's (R-CA) weekly press conference.
Trumpland’s simmering anger at George Conway finally erupts into a bitter public feud
George Conway, husband of senior Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway, has been a known vocal critic of the Trump administration for a large portion of Donald Trump's presidency, and his anti-Trump Twitter rants were mostly ignored from within the White House. Now, his clear ideological conflict with his wife and her boss seems to finally be boiling over as a Trump official surprised observers by pushing back against his comments.
In a tweet this Wednesday, Trump's 2020 campaign manager took a shot at Conway for promoting an anti-Trump book.
Mitch McConnell may let Republicans write Senate impeachment rules without Democratic votes
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is plotting to shut out Democrats on impeachment if a bipartisan compromise on rules for the trial can't be reached.
The Kentucky Republican said this week that he hopes to reach an agreement on rules for the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump, but he's also readying a "backup plan" in case he can't reach an agreement with Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, reported Vanity Fair.
“The first thing Sen. Schumer and I will do is see if there’s a possibility of agreement on a procedure,” McConnell said. “That failing, I would probably come back to my own members and say, ‘Okay, can 51 of us agree how we’re going to handle this?’”