California lawmaker who chaired Republican Assembly caucus leaving GOP — to become an independent: report

Published

17 mins ago

on

On Thursday, the Sacramento Bee reported that California Assemblyman Chad Mayes, the former Assembly Minority Leader, is leaving the Republican Party and registering as No Party Preference.

“Instead of focusing on solutions for the big problems that we’ve got, we focused on winning elections,” said Mayes in his announcement. “For me, I’m at the point in my life where I’m done with gamesmanship.”

Mayes, a controversial figure who was implicated in an affair with a fellow public official, represents Yucca Valley. He is the second Republican Assemblyman this year to leave the party, after Brian Maienschein of San Diego, who Maienschein of San Diego.

The move not only shrinks the Republican caucus, which is already relegated to superminority status in both chambers of the California legislature, it also leaves Republicans with just one day to find a replacement candidate to run against Mayes before the filing deadline.

Republicans were wiped out in California in 2018, with the previously GOP stronghold of Orange County electing Democrats to all seven of its congressional districts.


'Quantum physics generator' incident in Ohio results in evacuation — hazmat found no radiation

Published

23 mins ago

on

December 5, 2019

By

Authorities in Columbus, Ohio evacuated dozens of homes after a man called 911 to report being burned by a

"Firefighters say nothing threatening was found in a northwest Columbus garage," WCMH-TV reported. "According to firefighters, a man called and reported that he received ‘RF burns’ while building some sort of ‘quantum physics generator’ in a garage. The man used words like ‘particle accelerator,’ ‘alpha rays,’ and ‘radiation’ while describing how he was burned."

Trump spoke with Giuliani on unsecured phones that were vulnerable to Russian surveillance: report

Published

56 mins ago

on

December 5, 2019

By

On Thursday, the Washington Post reported that President Donald Trump has communicated with his lawyer Rudy Giuliani via unsecured and unencrypted phone lines that are potentially vulnerable to interception and monitoring by Russian intelligence officials and other hostile foreign powers.

"Trump is not identified by name in the House phone records, but investigators said they suspect he may be a person with a blocked number listed as '-1' in the files," stated the report. "And administration officials said separately that Trump has communicated regularly with Giuliani on unsecured lines."

