Canada broadcaster explains missing Trump ‘Home Alone 2’ cameo
Canada’s national public broadcaster confirmed Thursday it had cut out US President Donald Trump’s cameo from the movie “Home Alone 2,” but said the edit was made before he was elected.
When the CBC recently aired the 1992 Christmas film, some viewers and Canadian media outlets noticed Trump’s scene had been cut out and wanted to know why — especially because the US leader had said on Tuesday it was an “honor” to be involved in the movie.
“As is often the case with feature films adapted for television, ‘Home Alone 2’ was edited for time,” said CBC spokesman Chuck Thompson.
“The scene with Donald Trump was one of several that were cut from the movie as none of them were integral to the plot. These edits were done in 2014, when we first acquired the film and before Mr Trump was elected president” in 2016, Thompson said.
Many social media users accused the CBC of making a politically motivated decision, and Trump’s son Donald Trump Jr. tweeted that he thought the move was “pathetic.”
Trump appears very briefly in “Home Alone 2.”
Young Kevin McCallister (Macaulay Culkin), forgotten by his family, struggles to navigate the gilded hotel where he’s staying for the holidays.
He stops a man wearing a long black overcoat and a red tie to ask him how to get to the lobby.
“Down the hall and to the left,” says Donald Trump.
The real estate mogul had purchased the Plaza Hotel in New York — the setting of many movie scenes, including several in “Home Alone 2” — at the start of the 1990s.
MSNBC host Chris Hayes argues Mitch McConnell made a ‘big tactical error’ in Trump’s defense
MSNBC host Chris Hayes argued on Thursday that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell made a “big tactical error” by admitting on Fox News that he was in lockstep with President Donald Trump’s defense team as the coming impeachment trial looms.
In light of Alaska Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski’s criticism of McConnell’s claims of a complete alliance with the White House as the Senate takes over impeachment is was disturbing, and she said it might confuse voters, Hayes said the leader’s blunder has become clear.
McConnell last week said explicitly to Fox News host Sean Hannity that, heading into the trial, “there will be no difference between the president’s position and our position as to how to handle this.”
Benjamin Netanyahu claims ‘huge’ victory after winning vote to continue leading Likud party
Embattled Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared a "huge" victory Friday, after winning a leadership primary that ensures he will lead his right-wing Likud party into March elections.
Israel's longest-serving premier, who faces a corruption indictment and a third general election in twelve months, was expected to beat rival Gideon Saar but the convincing margin of victory strengthened his position in the party he has dominated for 20 years.
With all votes counted, Likud announced early Friday that Netanyahu had secured 72.5 percent, with Saar winning 27.5 percent.
"A huge win! Thank you to Likud members for their trust, support and love," Netanyahu tweeted.
Ex-GOP lawmaker smacks down former colleague over Trump’s unprincipled, ‘transactional’ politics
On Thursday, CNN's Chris Cuomo brought together two former GOP lawmakers, Reps. Sean Duffy (R-WI) and Charlie Dent (R-PA) to discuss the GOP's continuing loyalty to Trump — and Dent, a longtime critic of the president, laid into Duffy's glib defense of the president.
"People don't gravitate towards Donald Trump because they fear him, they gravitate towards him because they love him," said Duffy. "They love the policies that he's fighting for. We're a party of lifers. We believe in life, not late-term partial-birth abortions. We believe in secure borders. We believe in fair trade. We believe in limited government. Donald Trump has fought for all those things. And that's why people love him. No one's afraid of him ... I don't think it's fear at all, Chris, it's love and affection for the president who has stood up for principles Republicans believe in. We've had leaders and presidents who have said, I agree in all these things you Republicans believe in, they run on it, and then they don't do it when they get into office. He's kept his promises."