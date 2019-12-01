China introduces mandatory face scans for new mobile phone users — raising surveillance fears
China will require telecom operators to collect face scans when registering new phone users at offline outlets starting Sunday, according to the country’s information technology authority, as Beijing continues to tighten cyberspace controls.
In September, China‘s industry and information technology ministry issued a notice on “safeguarding the legitimate rights and interests of citizens online“, which laid out rules for enforcing real-name registration.
The notice said telecom operators should use “artificial intelligence and other technical means” to verify people’s identities when they take a new phone number.
A China Unicom customer service representative told AFP that the December 1 “portrait matching” requirement means customers registering for a new phone number may have to record themselves turning their head and blinking.
“In next steps, our ministry will continue to…increase supervision and inspection…and strictly promote the management of real-name registration for phone users,” said the September notice.
Though the Chinese government has pushed for real-name registration for phone users since at least 2013 – meaning ID cards are linked to new phone numbers – the move to leverage AI comes as facial recognition technology gains traction across China where it is used for everything from supermarket checkouts to surveillance.
Online, Chinese social media users reacted with a mix of support and worry over the December 1 facial verification notice, with some voicing concerns their biometric data could be leaked or sold.
“This is a bit too much,” wrote one user on the Twitter-like Chinese social media site Weibo, commenting under an article about the new rules.
“Control, and then more control,” posted another.
While researchers have warned of the privacy risks associated with gathering facial recognition data, consumers have widely embraced the technology – though China saw one of its first lawsuits on facial recognition last month.
In early November, a Chinese professor filed a claim against a safari park in Hangzhou, eastern Zhejiang province for requiring face scans for entry, according to the local court.
Oversight of social media has ramped up in recent years as part of the Chinese government’s push to “promote the healthy, orderly development of the Internet, protect state security and public interest”.
Weibo itself was forced to roll out real-name registration in 2012.
Terror checks intensified as London attack enters election fray
Britain's Boris Johnson said Sunday the security services were stepping up monitoring of convicted terrorists released early from prison, as the London Bridge attack became embroiled in the election campaign.
The prime minister revealed around 74 people with terrorist convictions had been released early from prison in a similar way to Usman Kan, who left jail last December and went on to stab two people to death in Friday's rampage.
"They are being properly invigilated to make sure there is no threat," Johnson told the BBC in an interview.
"We've taken a lot of action as you can imagine in the last 48 hours," he said, adding he would not provide "operation details".
UN chief says humanity’s ‘war against nature’ must stop
The devastating impact of global warming that threatens humanity is a pushback from Nature under assault, UN chief Antonio Guterres warned Sunday ahead of a key climate conference.
"For many decades the human species has been at war with the planet, and now the planet is fighting back," he said, decrying the "utterly inadequate" efforts of the world's major economies to curb carbon pollution.
"We must stop our war against nature, and science tells us we can do it."
Guterres flagged a UN report to be released in a few days confirming the last five years are the warmest on record, with 2019 likely to be the second hottest ever.
It’s past time Congress reined in the president’s emergency powers
The full Senate could soon consider legislation that would rein in the president's emergency powers and bolster the principle of separation of powers that underpins American democracy. This legislation, the ARTICLE ONE Act as amended by a Senate committee, contains sensible reforms of the National Emergencies Act of 1976 (NEA), the flawed and outdated law that governs the emergency declaration process.
Most notably, the bill would revise the current emergency renewal framework so that a national emergency would automatically expire after an initial 30-day time window.