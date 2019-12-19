Chinese national arrested for trespass at Trump Florida resort: media
A Chinese national was arrested for trespassing on US President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida Wednesday, local media reported, just months after another Chinese citizen illegally entered the club.
Jing Lu, 56, was stopped by security officers at the private club and asked to leave, but later returned to take photos, Palm Beach police spokesman Michael Ogrodnick said in a statement to NBC 6 South Florida.
Lu — whose visa was also found to have expired — was charged with loitering and prowling and was being held at the Palm Beach County jail, the statement added.
“I don’t know yet the details about this incident,” Geng Shuang, spokesman for China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said when asked about the arrest on Thursday.
In March another Chinese citizen was arrested for attempting to enter Mar-a-Lago while carrying multiple mobile phones and a thumb drive containing malware.
Zhang Yujing, 33, was jailed for eight months in November for illegal entry and lying to the Secret Service.
Trump was at a campaign rally in Michigan on Wednesday night, although a fundraising gala was being hosted at Mar-a-Lago, the Palm Beach Post reported.
Trump tweeted last week that he planned to spend two weeks at Mar-a-Lago, which he calls his “Winter White House”, for the holidays. He is expected to arrive on Friday.
The president also recently announced he was changing his primary residence from his native New York to the resort.
‘Why is he so afraid?’ Schumer fires back at McConnell for being unable to mount a defense of Trump
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) attacked Democrats for a "rushed and rigged" investigation in the House. But he then admitted that he too would hold a rushed and rigged trial in the Senate, said Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY).
“In the coming weeks, Republican senators will face a choice: Do they want a fair trial? Or do they want to allow the president free reign?” said Schumer.
Schumer also argued that if the House’s case is so weak, as McConnell said, why he's then afraid of having witnesses appear.
"We believe the House’s case is strong…but if the Republican leader believes it’s so weak, why is he so afraid of relevant witnesses and documents?" Schumer asked.
GOP is hopelessly outclassed because they’re ensnared by the nonsense gushing from Fox News: conservative
In a piece for The Washington Post this Thursday, opinion writer Jennifer Rubin recounted the floor speeches from Democrats during Wednesday's impeachment debate, writing that House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (D-MD) and House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam B. Schiff (D-CA) gave the "best speeches of their respective careers."
"Their speeches incorporated facts into logical arguments, interwove historical references and were peppered with sardonic humor," Rubin wrote.
"Such speeches were miles from Republicans’ juvenile, screeching and irrational remarks. Republicans insulted and ridiculed their opponents, stomped and snorted; they deflected and twisted evidence," she continued. "They glared, rolled their eyes, booed and (in the case of the minority whip) melodramatically tore up papers. All in all, it was a remarkable display of how far the party’s collective intellect has deteriorated. Today’s Republicans talk and act like thugs, trash the institution in which they serve and make no effort to engage on a rational basis with their opponents."
‘That’s just stupid’: Tulsi Gabbard baffles Democrats after she votes ‘present’ on Trump impeachment
Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, came under fire from her Democratic colleagues after casting the lone “present” vote on both articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.This article first appeared in Salon
The House voted 230-197-1 to impeach Trump for abuse of power and 229-198-1 to impeach Trump for obstruction of Congress. Gabbard, who is currently seeking the Democratic Party's nomination for the White House, cast the lone “present” vote on both articles.