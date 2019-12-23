Christian pastor: Christianity Today’s anti-Trump editorial was a ‘courageous and remarkable document’

In an op-ed for The Washington Post this Monday, Fourth Presbyterian Church of Chicago pastor emeritus, the Rev. John M. Buchanan, argued that the recent anti-Trump editorial that appeared in Christianity Today this Thursday was a “remarkable and important document.”

“It is also courageous,” he wrote, adding that the backlash the widely-respected outlet received was “inevitable.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“I write those words as the former editor/publisher of the Christian Century, the recognized voice of mainline Protestantism and progressive Christianity,” Buchanan continued. “The late Billy Graham founded Christianity Today, in part, to counter the influence of the Christian Century. The two journals are different, often espousing different theologies and social positions. But both take seriously the role of Christianity in the world and the body politic, and both are devoted to truth-telling. Both Christianity Today and the Christian Century hold to the biblical promise that ‘you shall know the truth, and the truth shall make you free.'”

According to Buchanan, the “iron grip” that President Trump has on his evangelical base despite his “lying, serial adultery, making fun of people with physical and emotional handicaps, separating infants and children from their parents at the border and confining them in cages, betraying allies and cozying up to dictators,” remains a mystery.

Buchanan pondered all the reasons evangelicals rationalize their support for Trump, including his hostility to abortion rights and promotion of religiously conservative causes, none of which “seem to warrant evangelicals’ unquestioned, lock-step support.”

“…it makes Christianity Today’s position all the more remarkable, important and courageous.”

Read the full op-ed over at The Washington Post.