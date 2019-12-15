Chuck Schumer wants John Bolton and Mick Mulvaney to testify at Trump’s Senate impeachment trial

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer wants top administration officials to testify in President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial in the United States Senate.

The House of Representatives is expected to pass articles of impeachment on Wednesday, setting up a Senate trial in the new year.

“In a letter sent on Sunday evening to McConnell, the majority leader, Schumer says Senate Democrats want to hear testimony from four administration witnesses, including acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney and former national security adviser John Bolton,” Politico reported. “There is almost no chance Senate Republicans would vote to subpoena those witnesses without assent from the White House and calling their own preferred witnesses.”

“The trial must be one that not only hears all of the evidence and adjudicates the case fairly; it must also pass the fairness test with the American people,” Schumer wrote. “That is the great challenge for the Senate in the coming weeks.”

