Chuck Schumer wants John Bolton and Mick Mulvaney to testify at Trump’s Senate impeachment trial

Published

15 mins ago

on

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer wants top administration officials to testify in President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial in the United States Senate.

The House of Representatives is expected to pass articles of impeachment on Wednesday, setting up a Senate trial in the new year.

“In a letter sent on Sunday evening to McConnell, the majority leader, Schumer says Senate Democrats want to hear testimony from four administration witnesses, including acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney and former national security adviser John Bolton,” Politico reported. “There is almost no chance Senate Republicans would vote to subpoena those witnesses without assent from the White House and calling their own preferred witnesses.”

“The trial must be one that not only hears all of the evidence and adjudicates the case fairly; it must also pass the fairness test with the American people,” Schumer wrote. “That is the great challenge for the Senate in the coming weeks.”

Supreme Court timeline on Trump’s taxes gives time for Manhattan prosecutors to file charges: Former US Attorney

Published

32 mins ago

on

December 15, 2019

By

Former U.S. Attorney Mimi Rocah tweeted a recent report that the U.S. Supreme Court would be taking up President Donald Trump's case to keep his taxes away from investigators.

That case between Trump and Congress invokes a 1924 law that says the Ways and Means Committee has the authority to seek tax returns. Rocah mocked the president for being "so shady, so corrupt, so unlawful, that you’re willing to fight the release of your tax returns all the way to the Supreme Court."

Trump says cough drop in Pelosi’s mouth was her teeth falling out

Published

2 hours ago

on

December 15, 2019

By

President Donald Trump lashed out at Speaker Nancy Pelosi Sunday on Twitter instead of defending himself against accusations of bribery.

Pelosi did her weekly press conference at the end of the week while sucking on either a cough drop or a mint. It wouldn't be shocking if it was the former, as Pelosi was clearing her throat and also drinking water while speaking to the press.

Trump decided it was neither, and instead, it was false teeth falling out of her mouth.

"Because Nancy’s teeth were falling out of her mouth, and she didn’t have time to think!" Trump tweeted in response to a video from the press conference.

