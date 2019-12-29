Chuck Todd explains how uninformed journalists spread lies by asking stupid questions
NBC host Chuck Todd on Sunday examined how propaganda is spread by journalists asking uninformed questions.
In a special edition of Meet the Press focusing on propaganda in the media, Todd asked security analyst Clinton Watts about President Donald Trump’s conspiracy theory alleging that a Ukraine company interfered in the 2016 U.S. elections — which is false.
“You take a fact and you use a fact to propel the lie,” Watts said. “The truth has one voice but lies are infinite. You can continue to make more and more lies, which wears out anybody trying to rebut them.”
“The thing that powers all of these narratives the most is when a very influential real human being uses those narratives and advances them,” he added.
“It’s not just human beings, it’s news organizations,” Todd said before noting that journalists can spread false information by asking uninformed questions.
“If you do push back and you don’t have the facts then you can… just simply ask questions,” the NBC host continued. “‘We’re not sure what’s going on… Maybe where are those servers. You know, I’ve never seen them.'”
Earlier this month, Todd told Rolling Stone magazine that he had been “absurdly naive” about disinformation spread by Republicans.
Watch the video below from NBC.
