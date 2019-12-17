CNN recalls Trump’s support for Nancy Pelosi as Speaker — because she wouldn’t impeach him

President Donald Trump’s own history was thrown back in his face Tuesday after he issued a six-page rant attacking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the impeachment proceedings.

When responding to the letter, Pelosi called it “ridiculous” and the president “sick.”

But Bianna Golodryga, senior global affairs analyst for CNN, recalled that when the Democrats took back the house during the 2018 election, the president supported Pelosi as the speaker, because he didn’t think she would have the guts to impeach him.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He really can’t be managed, and you look at the turn in the relationship between the president and the speaker, remember a year ago, Trump was pushing for Pelosi to be Speaker of the House for maybe, perhaps, this exact reason,” said Golodryga.

She went on to recall that Pelosi didn’t want to go down the road to impeachment, because she knew the Republicans in the Senate would never vote to support impeachment, much less reach the 67 votes needed for removal. It was only after the Ukraine scandal erupted that Pelosi agreed the president should be held accountable.

Watch the full discussion below: