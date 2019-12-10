CNN’s Cuomo smacks down GOP congressman for claiming Democrats have no impeachable offense on Trump
On Tuesday’s edition of CNN’s “Cuomo Prime Time,” Rep. Markwayne Mullin (R-OK) tried to claim that Democrats had no impeachable offenses against Trump — and anchor Chris Cuomo promptly fact-checked him.
“I still ask that question, what was the impeachable offense?” said Mullin. “They started with quid pro quo, moved to bribery and when the articles of impeachment came out, they say it’s high crimes and misdemeanors. From day one they have been in search of a crime. They’ve been trying to explain to the American people why they’re impeaching a duly elected president. Underneath the past impeachments it was very clear. Clinton committed perjury. Andrew Johnson, he removed the Secretary of War illegally and Nixon broke into the DNC. Those are impeachable offenses. I ask the question—”
“That’s not what impeachment was about, you know,” said Cuomo. “And I have to tell you, you weren’t there, Markwayne, anybody can tell by looking at the color of your hair, you are not responsible for what the Republicans did during Clinton. But the idea that you start off with an investigation into screwy real estate deals and you wind up with an extramarital affair and that’s what you impeach on, can you imagine what would happen if they caught this president—”
“Clinton committed a crime,” said Mullin.
“Not all crimes are impeachable and not all impeachable things must be a crime,” said Cuomo. “That’s what the founders said in the Constitution.”
“Yes, but when it says treason, bribery, high crime or misdemeanor, committing perjury is a crime,” said Mullin. “President Trump hasn’t committed a crime.”
“I disagree,” said Cuomo. “Let me tell you something. Clinton’s in the past. If we wanted to punish that kind of behavior this way, it was a political decision. But your brothers and sisters on that side of the party were arguing very differently back then about what was a crime and what was needed to impeach and what wasn’t. Your champions, Lindsey Graham, even Bill Barr, said why are they giving Starr such a hard time for going far afield from where he started? Now they say the opposite.”
“I still ask the question, what has the president done that’s impeachable?” said Mullin.
“This is what he’s done, according to the Democrats and the facts as we understand them,” said Cuomo. “He used his power to put his own political advantage first. He said to them, you will not get the congressionally appointed aid, will you not get access to this office like I gave Russia today and I’ve given them before, even though they interfered in our election.”
Watch below:
CNN
CNN’s Cuomo smacks down GOP congressman for claiming Democrats have no impeachable offense on Trump
On Tuesday's edition of CNN's "Cuomo Prime Time," Rep. Markwayne Mullin (R-OK) tried to claim that Democrats had no impeachable offenses against Trump — and anchor Chris Cuomo promptly fact-checked him.
"I still ask that question, what was the impeachable offense?" said Mullin. "They started with quid pro quo, moved to bribery and when the articles of impeachment came out, they say it's high crimes and misdemeanors. From day one they have been in search of a crime. They've been trying to explain to the American people why they're impeaching a duly elected president. Underneath the past impeachments it was very clear. Clinton committed perjury. Andrew Johnson, he removed the Secretary of War illegally and Nixon broke into the DNC. Those are impeachable offenses. I ask the question—"
CNN
Trump and Barr’s attacks could chill the FBI from investigating future election crimes: Ex-FBI counsel
On Tuesday's edition of CNN's "Anderson Cooper 360," former FBI general counsel James Baker warned that President Donald Trump and Attorney General William Barr's attempts to smear and discredit the FBI — even in the face of an inspector general report broadly exonerating their investigation of Russia — could lead to FBI agents steering away from investigations of future election interference.
"I think it sends a terrible message," said Baker. "The president's statements, I think in his tweet, whenever it was, about Director Wray — I mean, the FBI is not a 'broken' organization. It is not and has not been. It's a tremendous organization. It's out there every day defending America. So the American people should rest assured that the FBI is there, doing its job. It's protecting all of us."
CNN
Bill Barr is acting as ‘the president’s lawyer’ against the agency he is supposed to be leading: Ex-FBI deputy director
On Tuesday's edition of CNN's "OutFront," former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe excoriated Attorney General William Barr for trying to poison public perception of the FBI — even as his own department's inspector general debunked right-wing conspiracies of an FBI-centric "deep state" working to bring down President Donald Trump.
"The attorney general of the United States is saying others, but also you, acted in bad faith," said anchor Erin Burnett.
"That's absolutely false," said McCabe. "It didn't happen. I know that. I didn't need the IG to tell me that. But it's good the IG reported there is no situations of that what so far."