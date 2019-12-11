CNN’s John Avlon slams Bill Barr’s lifelong career of ‘radical’ hypocrisy
On Wednesday, CNN fact-checker John Avlon laid into Attorney General William Barr’s agenda, breaking down his history as a hardcore partisan who adopts whatever beliefs are necessary to silence the left.
“Ten months into his tenure it’s clear Bill Barr is one of the most radical and partisan attorney generals in American history,” said Avlon. “In statement after statement, Barr seems to show he believes the attorney general should function as the president’s personal lawyer. He cut a critical sentence and a half, hiding the first part that said Russia worked to secure a Trump presidency and the campaign expected it would benefit from their interference. On Monday, after Barr’s own inspector general concluded there was no spying on the Trump campaign, Barr slammed the report on the president’s behalf.”
“Clearly spied upon,” said Barr in the interview clip. “That’s what electronic surveillance is.”
“Which led a cadre of conservative lawyers to say that he had grossly mischaracterized and subverted the IG report,” said Avlon. “But Barr went further, telling NBC’s Pete Williams the Obama administration was the real villain here, even more than the Russians.”
“The greatest danger to our free system is that the incumbent government used the apparatus of the state both to spy on political opponents, but also to use them in a way that could affect the outcome of the election,” said Barr in the interview. “As far as I’m aware, this is the first time in history this has been done to a presidential campaign.”
“But this is much more than simply doing the boss’ bidding,” said Avlon. “A recent speech to the Federalist Society showed Barr to be more Trump’s lawyer than a people’s lawyer.”
“Waging a scorched-earth, no-holds-barred war of resistance against this administration, it is the left that is engaged in the systematic shredding of norms and undermining the rule of law,” said Barr in the speech.
“Deflect and project,” said Avlon. “Now, given Barr’s belief in a unitary chief executive, you’d expect his position would be consistent, right? Not so much. In 1994, on CNN’s ‘Crossfire,’ Barr argued that Bill Clinton needed to be held accountable by any means necessary.”
“These cases are difficult,” said Barr in the segment. “One has to blow through some road blocks, maybe challenge privileges, maybe ask the president to come before a grand jury.”
“During the Clinton impeachment, Barr blasted the idea that the president could cite attorney-client privilege to block his White House counsel from testifying, and then turned around to approve that same move for President Trump,” said Avlon. “Morals, principles and ethics are either provided consistently or they’re counterfeit.”
Republicans plan to flood House with amendments to sabotage impeachment debate: CNN
On Wednesday, CNN congressional correspondent Manu Raju reported that House Republicans are planning to use the markup process for the articles of impeachment, scheduled to take place on Thursday, to introduce a flood of amendments designed to cripple the process.
None of these amendments are likely to have the votes to pass — but they will force House Democrats to waste time voting them down rather than crafting the particulars of their case.
"Tomorrow is when we see the real art of legislating on Capitol Hill," said Raju. "The House Judiciary Committee will consider votes on amendments to the articles of impeachment. Republicans are expected to offer a flurry of amendments aimed at undercutting the articles, to gut the articles, and the democrats are expected to beat back every single one of them. Those votes expected to be along party lines."
CNN’s Cuomo smacks down GOP congressman for claiming Democrats have no impeachable offense on Trump
On Tuesday's edition of CNN's "Cuomo Prime Time," Rep. Markwayne Mullin (R-OK) tried to claim that Democrats had no impeachable offenses against Trump — and anchor Chris Cuomo promptly fact-checked him.
"I still ask that question, what was the impeachable offense?" said Mullin. "They started with quid pro quo, moved to bribery and when the articles of impeachment came out, they say it's high crimes and misdemeanors. From day one they have been in search of a crime. They've been trying to explain to the American people why they're impeaching a duly elected president. Underneath the past impeachments it was very clear. Clinton committed perjury. Andrew Johnson, he removed the Secretary of War illegally and Nixon broke into the DNC. Those are impeachable offenses. I ask the question—"