Columnist outlines the frightening similarities between Trump’s America and 1930’s Germany
In a piece for The Daily Beast this Monday, Joel Kotkin argues that although America has more safeguards in place, the nation has many similarities to Germany right before it fell to Hitler in 1933.
“A polarizing would-be despot as national leader, rising anti-Semitism, an out-of-control upper bureaucracy, a politicized media and education systems, an economically stressed middle class, widespread dalliance with extremist ideologies and the rise of armed militant groups,” Kotkin writes. “America’s descent to authoritarianism is far from pre-ordained, but the reality remains that it could happen here, and perhaps already is.”
Like Germany in the run up to Hitler’s takeover, America is seeing “the collapse of any set of common beliefs,” Kotkin continues, adding that like Hitler’s enablers, American politicians are treating “treason against the republic as a minor offense.”
Kotkin also criticizes the left, writing that many progressives can be “nauseating and dangerous” in “their contempt for constitutional norms by calling for ‘packing’ the Supreme Court, eliminating the electoral college and even overhauling the Senate to favor more populous urban states.”
Kotkin goes on to describe today’s “racial obsessiveness” as “a dagger aimed at the central premise of democracy.”
“America’s history is largely defined by the continual struggle to expand basic rights to outsider groups, starting in the 19th Century with Irish, Jews, Germans, Poles, Italians and hosts of other Europeans and later to African-Americans as well as non-whites from Asia and Latin America.”
Kotkin is careful to point out that President Trump is no Hitler, “but his sometimes vicious comments about Muslims and Hispanics have been seized upon by white nationalists as justifying their racist point of view.”
Lindsey Graham faces scathing rebuke for his ‘seriously corrupt attitude’ — from one of his own constituents
South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham, like Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, has flaunted the fact that he has no desire to seriously evaluate the evidence against President Donald Trump when an impeachment trial takes place in the U.S. Senate. And a letter pushed in South Carolina’s Greenville News asserts that Graham and McConnell should both recuse themselves from the trial.
“Recent statements from U.S. senators have shown a disheartening level of cynicism never before displayed by Congress members involved in impeachment proceedings,” Greenville, South Carolina resident William Byars writes. “Both Senate leader Mitch McConnell and SC Sen. Lindsey Graham have made it abundantly clear they have no interest in even attempting impartiality in the Senate impeachment trial.”
Greta Thunberg offers advice to young people, dismisses climate-denying politicians in BBC radio program
"Be an active democratic citizen...because democracy is not only on election day, it's happening all the time."
Climate leader Greta Thunberg offered advice to young people wanting to take action to help solve the climate crisis and met for the first time with natural historian Sir David Attenborough as she took over editor's duties on Monday's episode of the BBC's "Today" radio program.
Trump official uses Hanukkah stabbing to bash immigrants — even though alleged attacker is a US citizen
Ken Cuccinelli, the acting director of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, jumped at the chance to use the weekend's mass stabbing at a rabbi's home as a cudgel to bash immigrants.
As The Daily Beast reports, Cuccinelli on Monday claimed that alleged assailant Grafton Thomas, a United States citizen, was the "son of an illegal alien who got amnesty under the 1986 amnesty law for illegal immigrants."
The Daily Beast reports, however, that it is not clear if Cuccinelli's tweet is correct and the Trump official did not provide any sourcing for his information.