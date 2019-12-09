‘Come on, Barry’: GOP counsel whines after Dem attorney refuses to hear his excuses on Trump’s Ukraine bribery
Opposing counsel for Democrats and Republicans faced off at a House impeachment hearing on Monday.
Republican counsel Stephen Castor, who appeared as a witness, complained that he was not being asked enough questions by Democratic counsel Barry Berke.
During questioning of a Democratic counsel, Berke noted that President Donald Trump was more concerned about personal gain than corruption in telephone calls with Ukraine’s president.
“May I add something there?” Castor asked.
“No, you can’t,” Berke replied.
“Are you not going to let him answer?” one Republican member cried out.
“No!” Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY) said as he repeatedly brought down the gavel.
“The time is the questioner’s and he can ask questions to whoever he wants,” Nadler proclaimed.
“And Mr. Castor, you’ll be able to answer questions asked by minority counsel,” Berke added.
“Come on, Barry,” Castor whined. “In fairness here, President Trump talks about very bad people.”
At that point, Castor conceded the floor to Berke, who was allowed to finish his questioning of the Democratic witness.
Matt Gaetz attempts to derail impeachment hearing and gets shut down by Chairman Nadler for yelling
Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) was rebuked on Monday after he attempted to derail a House Judiciary Committee hearing on impeachment.
As Monday's hearing was getting underway, Gaetz joined Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA), the ranking Republicans member, in trying to undermine the proceedings.
"Mr. Chairman!" Republicans clamored as Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY) introduced the witness.
"I have a parliamentary enquiry," Gaetz said.
"I will not recognize a parliamentary enquiry at this time," Nadler told Gaetz.
Undaunted, Gaetz continued: "Is this when we just hear staff ask questions of other staff?"
Former Republican Congressman admits he ‘can’t explain’ Ted Cruz: ‘You’d think he’d have more self-respect’
Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) appeared on "Meet the Press" Sunday to perpetuate the false narrative that Ukraine hacked the 2016 election, a fact that has been disproven by all of the U.S. intelligence agencies. When asked to explain what Cruz could possibly have been thinking, former Rep. Charlie Dent (R-PA) confessed he has no idea how to explain Cruz.
"So, Charlie, what's going on here?" asked CNN host Fredricka Whitfield.
Trump’s next 100 days will dictate whether he can be re-elected or not — here’s why
According to CNN pollster-in-residence Harry Enten, Donald Trump's next 100 days -- which could include an impeachment trial in the Senate -- will hold the key to whether he will remain president in 2020.
As Eten explains in a column for CNN, "His [Trump's] approval rating has been consistently low during his first term. Yet his supporters could always point out that approval ratings before an election year have not historically been correlated with reelection success. But by mid-March of an election year, approval ratings, though, become more predictive. Presidents with low approval ratings in mid-March of an election year tend to lose, while those with strong approval ratings tend to win in blowouts and those with middling approval ratings usually win by small margins."