Conservative explains how ‘boot-licker’ Lindsey Graham can be banned from impeachment vote

Conservative Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin blasted Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) in her Sunday column, noting that no one ever really expected anything better from him.

Graham was asked during a panel discussion if it was every acceptable for an American president to ask for campaign help from a foreign government.

“Yeah, I think it’s okay to talk about this kind of stuff,” said Graham.

Without even hearing the details of the case, the Senate Judiciary Committee chairman also revealed that he doesn’t need to hear anything, he believes President Donald Trump should be acquitted. He also dismissed any notion that he had to be a “fair juror,”

Rubin unleashed on Graham, saying she never anticipated he “had the slightest intention of doing his job as a juror.”

She told Democrats that when they begin the trial in the Senate they should appeal not to the Republicans, but to the presiding judge, Chief Justice John Roberts and get him to disqualify Graham as a juror.

Jurors are supposed to take an oath as required by the Constitution:

“I solemnly swear (or affirm) that in all things appertaining to the trial of ____, now pending, I will do impartial justice according to the Constitution and laws, so help me God.” Rubin said that Graham cannot take that oath in good faith because he’s already declared he will ignore all evidence.

“And speaking of the oath for senators, the one for their regular legislative duties requires all senators to swear or affirm to ‘support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same; that I take this obligation freely, without any mental reservation or purpose of evasion; and that I will well and faithfully discharge the duties of the office on which I am about to enter: So help me God,'” Rubin quoted back to Graham.

“Refusing to hold the president accountable for [the] betrayal of our national security and democratic elections (and refusing even to investigate the same) does not sound like the conduct of someone who takes that oath seriously, either,” she said.

Read the full column at The Washington Post.