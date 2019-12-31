Corey Lewandowski mocked by CNN panel for claiming he’d win Senate race: Folks ‘didn’t want him to run!’
On CNN Tuesday, congressional reporter Phil Mattingly scoffed at President Donald Trump’s campaign manager Corey Lewandowski, following his announcement that he would not run for Senate in New Hampshire, but that he would have won if he had.
“I was definitely going to get into the NFL Draft, because I was going to be the number one overall pick, but I just don’t feel like doing it right now. I’ve got a family and a job and everything like that. I think I would have been a great Bengals quarterback,” said Mattingly, to laughter around the panel.
“The big part of this, over the course of whenever this trial was raised by Cory Lewandowski, is everyone I talked to never really thought it was real,” added Mattingly. “You talk to the folks in New Hampshire and most of them didn’t want him to run. They feel like they have a decent crop of candidates up there. It would be a tough race no matter what. And while some people like the idea of someone that close to the president perhaps hopping in there, I don’t think most national Republicans really thought that was a good idea, and certainly New Hampshire Republicans didn’t. I never took it that seriously. It all felt like a ploy, but the good thing about Cory Lewandowski, he’s always going to be around, and we’ll have time to ask him about this process in the days, weeks, and months ahead.”
Watch below:
CNN
‘You can’t continue as you are’: Ex-CIA operative warns Trump that Iraq situation about to get much worse
On CNN Tuesday, former CIA official Robert Baer warned that the violence at the Baghdad embassy is just the beginning — and the Trump administration needs to change course or risk a large-scale disaster.
"Do you worry this could escalate, or do you see something entirely different, despite these images?" asked hostBrianna Keilar.
"I'm very pessimistic," said Baer. "The Iranians know that in Iraq, they have us hostage. We have about 5,500 troops there. They are not enough to defend themselves against these Shia militias, which do answer to Tehran. To me it's like the Trump administration is sending a message, which is, we've got you guys. We're going to shell you if we want to. It's time to lift the sanctions. It's time to deal with us. Right now, we don't have enough troops there to defend our bases, and that's the facts."
CNN
Corey Lewandowski mocked by CNN panel for claiming he’d win Senate race: Folks ‘didn’t want him to run!’
On CNN Tuesday, congressional reporter Phil Mattingly scoffed at President Donald Trump's campaign manager Corey Lewandowski, following his announcement that he would not run for Senate in New Hampshire, but that he would have won if he had.
"I was definitely going to get into the NFL Draft, because I was going to be the number one overall pick, but I just don't feel like doing it right now. I've got a family and a job and everything like that. I think I would have been a great Bengals quarterback," said Mattingly, to laughter around the panel.
"The big part of this, over the course of whenever this trial was raised by Cory Lewandowski, is everyone I talked to never really thought it was real," added Mattingly. "You talk to the folks in New Hampshire and most of them didn't want him to run. They feel like they have a decent crop of candidates up there. It would be a tough race no matter what. And while some people like the idea of someone that close to the president perhaps hopping in there, I don't think most national Republicans really thought that was a good idea, and certainly New Hampshire Republicans didn't. I never took it that seriously. It all felt like a ploy, but the good thing about Cory Lewandowski, he's always going to be around, and we'll have time to ask him about this process in the days, weeks, and months ahead."
CNN
Linda Ronstadt knew Trump would win election on hate: He’s ‘like Hitler — and Mexicans are the new Jews’
Singer Linda Ronstadt compared President Donald Trump's election to the rise of Nazis in Germany.
The Grammy-winning singer drew parallels between Adolf Hitler's rise and Trump's gathering of authoritarian power, as part of an interview for CNN Film's documentary, "Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice."
"Well, great parallels," Ronstadt said. "There were a lot of chances. Hitler rose to power -- there were a lot of chances to stop him, and they didn't speak out, and the industrial complex thought they could control him once they got him in office. And, of course, he was not controllable."