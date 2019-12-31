Corey Lewandowski mocked by CNN panel for claiming he’d win Senate race: Folks ‘didn’t want him to run!’

On CNN Tuesday, congressional reporter Phil Mattingly scoffed at President Donald Trump’s campaign manager Corey Lewandowski, following his announcement that he would not run for Senate in New Hampshire, but that he would have won if he had.

“I was definitely going to get into the NFL Draft, because I was going to be the number one overall pick, but I just don’t feel like doing it right now. I’ve got a family and a job and everything like that. I think I would have been a great Bengals quarterback,” said Mattingly, to laughter around the panel.

“The big part of this, over the course of whenever this trial was raised by Cory Lewandowski, is everyone I talked to never really thought it was real,” added Mattingly. “You talk to the folks in New Hampshire and most of them didn’t want him to run. They feel like they have a decent crop of candidates up there. It would be a tough race no matter what. And while some people like the idea of someone that close to the president perhaps hopping in there, I don’t think most national Republicans really thought that was a good idea, and certainly New Hampshire Republicans didn’t. I never took it that seriously. It all felt like a ploy, but the good thing about Cory Lewandowski, he’s always going to be around, and we’ll have time to ask him about this process in the days, weeks, and months ahead.”

