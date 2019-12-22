Debbie Dingell doesn’t want to get into a war with Trump — she just wants to grieve her husband in peace
President Donald Trump thrust Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-MI) into being the poster-child for the president’s quid pro quo. After voting to support impeachment, Trump attacked Dingell and her late husband John. He argued that because he was so nice to her during the death of her husband, she owed him her support.
Speaking to MSNBC host Ayman Mohyeldin, Dingell said that many have come to her defense and she is grateful for the kindness but that she really just wants to be left alone.
“I can’t even figure out why me,” she explained. “But I want to take a moment because it’s not going to do anything. You can’t take [the words] back. It happened. It hurt. A lot of people have said to me — I’ve been very open about how hard it’s been this year, but I keep going and, quite frankly, work and keep every minute occupied is the way I deal with the grief. But if we can use this as a learning moment for our country, which I am really worried about, the division, the fear and hatred that’s dividing us, and can get people to think about trying to bring civility back, to take a deep breath before you say something that’s cutting or cruel, then maybe something good comes of something that was difficult.”
She noted that the last thing she wanted to get into was politics and finger-pointing.
“I don’t think that takes us anywhere from where we are, but I will — I’m going to be very honest,” Dingell continued. “He was very kind to me when John died. And he called me and told me he was going to lower the flags and knew that I was sad and that John and I had had a wonderful love affair and that I was going through a hard time. And, quite frankly, it meant a lot to me and still to this day that the president of the United States called on his death.”
She also explained that as a World War II veteran, Dingell earned his burial at Arlington National Cemetary and the president wasn’t the one that had anything to do with it. She also said that her husband never appeared in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda, as Trump claimed. It’s unclear if Trump was mistaking Dingell for the late Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-MD) who died recently and did lie in state in the Capitol. Dingell said that it was House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), not Trump, who offered to help with the funeral logistics and if she wanted Dingell to lie in state.
The Congresswoman said that she didn’t want to give her husband anything out of the ordinary that others haven’t gotten in the past when they died.
She said she would accept Trump’s apology, but couldn’t possibly care less if he apologized. She’s simply trying to get from one day to the next. A campaign to get Trump to apologize would simply perpetuate a story she would just assume forget ever happened.
Watch the interview with Dingell below:
Debbie Dingell doesn’t want to get into a war with Trump — she just wants to grieve her husband in peace
President Donald Trump thrust Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-MI) into being the poster-child for the president's quid pro quo. After voting to support impeachment, Trump attacked Dingell and her late husband John. He argued that because he was so nice to her during the death of her husband, she owed him her support.
Speaking to MSNBC host Ayman Mohyeldin, Dingell said that many have come to her defense and she is grateful for the kindness but that she really just wants to be left alone.
"I can't even figure out why me," she explained. "But I want to take a moment because it's not going to do anything. You can't take [the words] back. It happened. It hurt. A lot of people have said to me -- I've been very open about how hard it's been this year, but I keep going and, quite frankly, work and keep every minute occupied is the way I deal with the grief. But if we can use this as a learning moment for our country, which I am really worried about, the division, the fear and hatred that's dividing us, and can get people to think about trying to bring civility back, to take a deep breath before you say something that's cutting or cruel, then maybe something good comes of something that was difficult."
Trump is ‘Afraid of Strong Women’: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said in a Spanish-only interview with Noticias Telemundo Sunday that President Donald Trump's hostility toward her was based in his fear of strong women and racism.
"He has a track record," said Ocasio-Cortez of the president in her comments to Noticias Telemundo. "He is afraid of strong women, of Latino women, he is unethical."
Ocasio-Cortez was in Las Vegas Sunday to lead a Spanish-language town hall for the 2020 Democratic presidential campaign of Sen. Bernie Sanders.
The New York Democrat delivered remarks to the crowd at the "Unidos Con Bernie Reunión Política" and was followed by a panel of Sanders staff and supporters who answered questions and discussed the Sanders campaign.
Breaking Banner
Evangelical claims God brings people to power and takes them out — but God isn’t involved in Trump’s impeachment
This week, Christianity Today released two pieces explaining the important tenants of the Christian church to explain why President Donald Trump should be impeached. But at one Wisconsin megachurch, Evangelical Christians seemed to be implementing their values only when it conveniently justified their political position.
The Washington Post spoke with a New Jersy truck driver, who stops at the suburban Milwaukee megachurch when he's in town. Rob Muldrow, 54, explained that the CT editorial was simply part of the continued downfall of the publication over the past decade. The comment has echoes of Trump's recent attacks on the publication, saying it's become a liberal rag.