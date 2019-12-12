Dem lawmaker drops the mic on GOP for claiming Trump was really worried about Ukraine ‘corruption’

One of the Republican Party’s defenses of President Donald Trump has been that he only withheld military aid to Ukraine because he sincerely wanted to see whether the country was doing enough to fight internal corruption.

But Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) on Thursday tore this claim to pieces by showing how Trump himself is constantly mired in corruption in both his own businesses and even his personal charity.

ADVERTISEMENT

While debating articles of impeachment against Trump before the House Judiciary Committee, Raskin mocked the idea that the man who has paid out tens of millions of dollars to settle fraud claims has a sincere commitment to fight corruption.

“They invite us to believe that Donald Trump is an anti-corruption crusader who was shaking down President Zelensky about corruption when he doesn’t raise any corruption on that call except for what he believed was going on with the Bidens!” he said. “President Trump had to pay $2 million to charities because he ripped off his own charity for millions of dollars. This is the anti-corruption crusader they want us to believe in, the guy who paid $25 million to students at the phony Trump University which the attorney general of New York called a classic bait-and-switch operation?”

Watch the video below.