Dem lawmaker drops the mic on GOP for claiming Trump was really worried about Ukraine ‘corruption’
One of the Republican Party’s defenses of President Donald Trump has been that he only withheld military aid to Ukraine because he sincerely wanted to see whether the country was doing enough to fight internal corruption.
But Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) on Thursday tore this claim to pieces by showing how Trump himself is constantly mired in corruption in both his own businesses and even his personal charity.
While debating articles of impeachment against Trump before the House Judiciary Committee, Raskin mocked the idea that the man who has paid out tens of millions of dollars to settle fraud claims has a sincere commitment to fight corruption.
“They invite us to believe that Donald Trump is an anti-corruption crusader who was shaking down President Zelensky about corruption when he doesn’t raise any corruption on that call except for what he believed was going on with the Bidens!” he said. “President Trump had to pay $2 million to charities because he ripped off his own charity for millions of dollars. This is the anti-corruption crusader they want us to believe in, the guy who paid $25 million to students at the phony Trump University which the attorney general of New York called a classic bait-and-switch operation?”
GOP’s Louie Gohmert shredded for spewing out a ‘nonsense’ definition of crime during impeachment hearing
Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) insisted that President Donald Trump couldn't have committed a crime because Ukraine hadn't realized it was the victim of a shakedown scheme.
The Texas Republican, a former prosecutor and judge, claimed he had never sent anyone to prison without the victim realizing they had been the victim of a crime, and social media users swiftly fact-checked his claim -- which wasn't even an accurate assessment of the impeachment evidence.
"Having been a prosecutor, I've defended some cases, I've been a judge, i have sent a lot of people to prison," Gohmert said. "But I have never sent someone to prison where the victim didn't know or figure out that they were a victim. That's extraordinary to hear, that you can commit a crime like bribery or theft or -- and the victim never knows, never figures out there's a victim. I've never sent anybody to prison when the victim didn't know they were a victim."
The GOP has become a party of ‘monarchists’ who have no problem with Trump behaving in a ‘kingly’ fashion: historian
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is often vilified in right-wing media for coming out in favor of an impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump — and right-wing media personalities often mock her for describing the inquiry as a “solemn” moment in U.S. history. But presidential historian Jon Meacham defended the House speaker during a Wednesday night appearance on MSNBC’s “Hardball,” stressing that she has legitimate concerns about Trump conducting him himself like a “monarch.”
Trump singles out congresswomen of color during tweet attack on impeachment proceedings
President Donald Trump was watching the impeachment proceedings Thursday morning, if his tweets are any indication. Despite multiple Democrats speaking in the morning session, Trump attacked only two women of color in his tweet: Reps. Veronica Escobar and Sheila Jackson Lee, both from Texas.
"Dems Veronica Escobar and Jackson Lee purposely misquoted my call," Trump claimed in his tweet. "I said I want you to do us (our Country!) a favor, not me a favor. They know that but decided to LIE in order to make a fraudulent point! Very sad."
