Democrat turned Republican mocked for giving Trump his ‘undying support’ – after suggesting Stephen Miller is a racist

Published

5 mins ago

on

U.S. Congressman Jeff Van Drew sat with his House Republican “friends” as he became just one of three Democrats who cast “no” votes on the Articles of Impeachment Wednesday night. Thursday afternoon the Democrat from New Jersey became the Republican from New Jersey after he sat in the Oval Office and gave President Donald Trump his “undying support.”

The newly-minted “conservative” is being held to account, at least for now on social media, as many are asking if he talked with Trump about his suggestion that senior advisor to the president Stephen Miller is a racist and a white supremacist. Others are asking how he can be comfortable joining the “Grand Old White Supremacist Party.”

They’re referring to this tweet, which Van Drew sent less than a month ago. In it he’s apparently talking about the bombshell report that proves Miller sent the far right wing website Breitbart nearly 1000 emails that have been characterized as racist and white supremacist – apparently even by Van Drew:

That tweet is coming back to haunt the New Jersey Republican lawmaker, very quickly:

