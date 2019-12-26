Democrats should push John Roberts for a bench warrant to force Trump’s testimony in the Senate: Watergate prosecutor
On Thursday’s edition of MSNBC’s “The Beat,” former Watergate prosecutor Nick Akerman walked through how Senate Democrats should lean on Chief Justice John Roberts to compel testimony from President Donald Trump in the impeachment trial.
“[B]ecause this is a civil matter, Trump has no Fifth Amendment privilege in terms of refusing to get up on the witness stand. He has to get up if he’s called,” said Akerman. “And if he’s testifying, there’s no way he can talk himself out of this. That’s the problem that the Republicans have. The facts are so overwhelming that Donald Trump was using the peoples’ money to shake down the president of Ukraine. And he can’t talk himself out of this. He can be cross-examined. He’s going to lie on it. But the lies aren’t going to do any good in light of the facts upon which he can be cross-examined.”
“It sounds like you’re saying there’s no wiggle room, that if Mitch McConnell opens the door for at least one witness, if he doesn’t have this ironclad, meaning that the Republicans shut this thing down before it starts, we may end up with President Trump taking the witness stand,” said anchor Ayman Mohyeldin.
“If I were the prosecutor for the House, the first witness I would call is Donald J. Trump, put him up on that witness stand,” said Akerman. “First get a subpoena from Justice Roberts. If the subpoena doesn’t do it, I would ask for a bench warrant. If he still refuses to come, the jury of senators has the right to take adverse inference, just like in any case if somebody refuses to testify or takes the Fifth Amendment because a truthful answer would tend to incriminate them. That inference can be taken against Donald Trump. And on that basis alone, he should be removed from office.”
“Do you think he would do that, given the fact he’s tweeted saying he may answer questions by the House when they were looking into his impeachment?” asked Mohyeldin.
“Sure, whenever it suits his advantage,” said Akerman. “In the House, oh, I’m being denied due process because I can’t testify and give my side of the story. Well, the trial is where somebody gives their side of the story. He’s been accused. He’s been in a sense indicted. That’s what an impeachment is. This is his chance to come in and show the American people that he did nothing wrong. He just can’t do that.”
Watch below:
CNN
Trump is ‘fearful of the truth’ and doesn’t want America to know what his own officials have on him: Congressman
On Thursday's edition of CNN's "The Situation Room," Rep. Lloyd Doggett (D-TX) weighed in on President Donald Trump's Twitter attacks on the impeachment process — and the GOP efforts led by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) to prevent evidence from being presented in the Senate.
"There is a reason to at least think a little bit about whether there will be a fair trial here, or for the first time in American history, to have an impeachment trial with no witnesses, which seems to be what McConnell is saying," said Doggett. "So I'm pleased that Sen. [Lisa] Murkowski spoke up on this."
Breaking Banner
Now that women can drive with male permission — Saudi Arabia wants to be a vacation hot-spot
Saudi Arabia isn't exactly the most friendly place for women but now the country is trying to encourage tourism, The New York Times reported.
In 2017 Mohammed Bin Salman gave women the right to drive, as long as they're following the country's "guardianship system," that requires permission or accompaniment of men if women are to do anything. That in addition to their treatment of Yemen and the brutal murder and dismemberment of Washington Post reporter Jamal Khashoggi doesn't make it the ideal location for a summer vacation.
‘History will point to their shameful moral stain’: Evangelical goes off on his own tribe in scathing editorial
In a screed published in the Letters to the Editor section of the Chicago Sun-Times, Esther Nieves of Wicker Park, Chicago, slammed America's evangelicals for giving cover to a president who "attacks, vilifies, ridicules, mocks, taunts or lampoons any person (dead or alive) or any ethnic, racial or social group."
"Whatever Trump’s reasons (political expediency, bias, an above-the-law attitude, an out-of-control ego or simple bullying), Trump does not embody the teachings of Jesus Christ or, for that matter, any spiritual deity known to humankind, Nieves writes. "Trump is driven by a life of exorbitant privilege, an attitude of revenge-and-vanquish, and a drive to amass wealth by any means possible."