Deutsche Bank busted in money-laundering scheme case
Prosectors in Frankfurt have dropped their investigation into two Deutsche Bank employees who were accused of aiding tax evasion schemes in the Virgin Islands, due to “lack of suspicion.” The institution has instead been fined for compliance lapses.
“With the closure of these proceedings it is clear that the prosecutors have not found any instances of criminal misconduct on the part of Deutsche Bank employees following the raid of our Frankfurt office in November 2018,” Deutsche Bank spokesman Joerg Eigendorf said in a statement.
“The investigation that has now been closed due to lack of sufficient suspicion had a heavy impact on Deutsche Bank last year,” he added. “It is true that the bank had weaknesses in its control environment in the past. We identified these weaknesses and we have addressed them in a disciplined manner.”
Read the full report over at Reuters.
North Carolina towns forced to cancel Christmas celebrations over fear of violence from right wing extremist groups
Two North Carolina towns are canceling their annual Christmas celebration parades "amid fears of violence due to Confederate groups’ participation in the events," The Daily Beast reports.
Citing a “potential for violence,” for the first time in over 70 years the town of Wake Forest, North Carolina says it will have no Christmas parade. Garner, NC, has also canceled its Christmas parade.
The Daily Beast cites "reports that Garner had plans to include a float sponsored by a chapter of the Sons of Confederate Veterans but said social-media posts led town officials to believe 'the event could be targeted for disruption.'"
Commentary
Giuliani’s deceitful Ukraine business web should leave everyone speechless
I am not making this up, so fasten your seatbelts belts. It is all downhill from here in the ever-stranger Trump universe.
Moving to the global front pages is a company called Fraud Guarantee. Its co-owners, Ukrainian and U.S. nationals, Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, have held many meetings at the Washington, D.C. Trump Hotel with Rudy Giuliani, the former mayor of New York city and the real-life version of Alice in Wonderland’s Mad Hatter.
The View audience goes wild after Meghan McCain gets schooled on Pelosi’s ‘don’t mess with me’ moment
"The View" co-host Meghan McCain frequently cites politically themed T-shirts for sale online to take the public temperature about any given topic, but she didn't like that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi quickly started selling shirts based on her viral encounter with a conservative reporter.
The California Democrat unloaded on Sinclair Broadcasting reporter James Rosen, who asked if the impeachment process was based on her supposed hatred of President Donald Trump, and Pelosi capped off her scolding with the warning, "Don't mess with me."
"She did answer it masterfully," McCain said, "the problem is now she's selling T-shirts that say #don'tmesswithnancy. For $39, you can buy a T-shirt."