Devin Nunes’ hometown newspaper fact checks his claims that the IG report ‘vindicated’ him
In the wake of the release of the Inspector General’s report on the origins of the FBI’s investigation into the Trump campaign, Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) claimed that its findings vindicated his so-called Nunes Memo that was released in the midst of Robert Mueller’s investigation, where he alleged that the FBI illegally obtained a Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) warrant to surveil Trump campaign adviser Carter Page.
Nunes has also made claims of a politically biased “Deep State” plot against Trump within the intelligence community. But as Nunes’ hometown newspaper The Fresno Bee points out, the IG’s report does not back up that contention, and it cites the report’s own words, which state that there was no “documentary or testimonial evidence that political bias or improper motivation influenced the FBI’s decision to seek FISA authority on Carter Page.”
However, the assertion from Nunes’ memo that the so-called Steele dossier played a key role in obtaining a FISA warrant appears to be correct, the newspaper said.
Read the summary of what the IG report had to say about Nunes’ memo over at The Fresno Bee.
2020 Election
Liberal PACs gear up for major ad blitz to flip GOP-controlled legislatures in states where Trump is vulnerable
According to a report from Politico, two left-leaning PAC's are working in concert to flip GOP-majority legislatures in reliably conservative or too- close-to-call states.
With Donald Trump expected to be at the top of the Republican ticket, "Arena and Future Now Fund, are planning to spend $7 million to try to flip GOP-controlled state legislatures in Florida, Arizona, Michigan and North Carolina," the report states.
According to Daniel Squadron, co-founder of the Future Now Fund, "If you look at where the important states are, the places most people are watching are the Electoral College to secure the White House. But the truth is that when you talk about the impact of 2020, electoral control of the state legislatures is critical.”
Italian museum ‘optimistic’ that painting found is stolen Klimt
Directors of an Italian museum are optimistic that a painting found hidden in a wall this week is a Gustav Klimt work stolen two decades ago, a director said on Thursday.
Preliminary indications appear that the painting of a woman found by gardeners on Tuesday inside an external wall on the museum's grounds could indeed by the "Portrait of a Woman" painted by the Austrian artist in 1916-1917.
"What interests us the most is whether it's the original or not, rather than the theft investigation," said Massimo Ferrari, president of the Ricci Oddi Gallery of Modern Art, a museum in Piacenza, in northwest Italy.
Breaking Banner
Newly revealed letter details Rudy Giuliani’s work for Fraud Guarantee company owned by indicted henchman
A newly revealed letter sheds light on Rudy Giuliani's work for Fraud Guarantee, a company founded by his indicted associates Lev Parnas and David Correia -- and the document has been handed over to investigators.
Fraud Guarantee circulated an investor letter last year that shows the company would pay the consulting firm Giuliani Partners up to $2 million for the first year and give the former New York City mayor equity in the company, reported the Wall Street Journal.