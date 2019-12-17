Did it keep its flavor? Stone-age ‘chewing-gum’ yields human DNA
Danish scientists have managed to extract a complete DNA sample from a piece of birch pitch more than 5,000 years old, used as a kind of chewing gum, a study revealed Tuesday.
The Stone-Age sample yielded enough information to determine the source’s sex, what she had last eaten and the germs in her mouth. It also told them she probably had dark hair, dark skin and blue eyes.
And genetically, she was more closely related to hunter-gatherers from the mainland Europe than to those living in central Scandinavia at the time, they concluded.
“It is the first time that an entire ancient human genome has been extracted from anything other than human bones,” Hannes Schroeder of the University of Copenhagen, told AFP.
Schroeder is co-author of the study, which was published in the review Nature Communications.
They found the sample during an archaeological dig at Syltholm, in southern Denmark, said Tehis Jensen, one of the other authors.
“Syltholm is completely unique,” he said.
“Almost everything is sealed in mud, which means that the preservation of organic remains is absolutely phenomenal.”
The researchers also recovered traces of plant and animal DNA — hazelnut and duck — confirming what archaeologists already know about the people who lived there at the time.
But they were not sure why their subject chose to chew the bark: whether to turn it into a kind of glue, to clean her teeth, to stave off hunger — or simply as chewing gum.
© 2019 AFP
‘History is watching us’: 600+ rallies planned nationwide on Trump impeachment eve
"Those marching in the streets will send a clear message to Congress: Voters are watching, and we will remember who shows more loyalty to Donald Trump and the Republican Party than to the Constitution and their oath of office."
Hundreds of thousands of people across the country are expected to participate Tuesday night in more than 600 rallies across the country in support of impeaching President Donald Trump on the eve of the House of Representatives' expected vote.
Breaking Banner
‘This speech will earn him a spot in hell’: GOP’s Doug Collins torched for ‘lying’ about Trump impeachment
Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA) yelled and whined through a speech attacking impeachment before the House Rules Committee.
The Georgia Republican griped about the impeachment process and complained President Donald Trump's civil rights had been violated, and social media users heaped scorn and derision on him.
It is amazing to me that @RepDougCollins claims to be a pastor. If he actually believed in God he would know that his current speech in the rules committee would earn him a spot in hell. So not only has he betrayed his country but his so called religion as well.
Breaking Banner
Turncoat Dem Van Drew doesn’t show up at first House votes since he announced party switch
Anti-impeachment Rep. Jeff Van Drew (R-NJ), who over the weekend announced that he would be leaving the Democrats for the Republicans, didn't bother showing up to work on the first day back since making his announcement.
According to NBC News' Alex Moe, Van Drew "did not show up for the first House votes since news broke that he will change parties" because of his opposition to impeaching President Donald Trump.