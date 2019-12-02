‘Dismaying’: WaPo fact checker exasperated by Trump’s insane conspiracy theory about Ukraine

Washington Post fact checker Glenn Kessler found himself exasperated by President Donald Trump’s continued insistence on promoting a debunked conspiracy theory about Ukraine being in possession of the Democratic National Committee’s email server.
In his latest column, Kessler breaks down all the ways that Trump’s belief in the conspiracy theory about CrowdStrike is absolutely false.
“Trump has been obsessed with the idea that the FBI never took physical possession of the servers at the DNC that were hacked,” Kessler writes. “But the FBI felt it was not necessary to enter the DNC’s premises and take custody of the affected servers, as agents were able to obtain complete copies of forensic images made by CrowdStrike, which first identified that the DNC had been hacked by Russian operatives.”
Kessler then takes Trump to task for calling CrowdStrike a “Ukrainian” company when it was co-founded in California by cyber security expert Dmitri Alperovitch, who was actually born in Russia and is now an American citizen.
Given that Trump keeps repeating these false claims despite the fact that his own national security advisers keep telling him they have no merit, Kessler writes that it’s difficult to even convey the scope of the president’s dishonesty.
“It is dismaying that despite all of the evidence assembled by his top aides, Trump keeps repeating debunked theories and inaccurate claims that he first raised more than two years ago,” he concludes. “There are some days when we wish we were not limited to just Four Pinocchios. We were tempted to display 16 Pinnochios, four for each false statement. But this claim will certainly end up on our list of the Biggest Pinocchios of 2019.”
Read the whole analysis here.
