DOJ employees urged to revolt against Bill Barr for throwing IG report ‘in the trash’ to defend Trump
On MSNBC’s “AM Joy,” former federal prosecutor Cynthia Alksne excoriated Attorney General William Barr for his partisan suppression of the inspector general’s conclusions about the FBI’s Russia investigation.
“Here’s the problem. The inspector general has already found that the — the investigation was not motivated in the way that Bill Barr is saying it is, and he’s directly taking all the work of all the people and he’s throwing it in the trash,” said Alksne. “And he’s added this other layer of an investigation and now he’s broken all the rules, because one of the rules in an investigation is you don’t talk about it in the middle, and he’s done that. And it’s a very threatening thing to the person who did the initial investigation, and it’s also a way of putting his thumb on the scale with the guy who’s doing the followup investigation, [U.S. Attorney John] Durham. He was talked into issuing a press release that was completely improper.”
“You know, I tried a case in Abilene one time, and I learned this expression from West Texas, which is, God is testing Brother Durham,” continued Alksne. “I mean, what Durham should do is not issue that press release, refuse to talk about the case, and if Barr insists upon it he should resign. I mean, you have to — the Department of Justice regular employees have got to now take the example from the State Department standing up to Mulvaney and to Pompeo, they have to take that example and use it.”
“Barr has been totally improper with Durham,” said Alksne. “He’s forced him to make this statement, or we presume he forced him because he’s an honorable guy and it makes no sense he would make it. He’s going with him on interviews to Europe. He’s getting involved in discussions with witnesses with the Italians and with this professor which is totally improper. this is a guy who’s never done a criminal investigation in his life, and suddenly he’s a lead guy with the Italians and he’s lying about why he has to go there, saying he has to go first or they won’t talk to them, which is not true, and Durham has got to stand up to him, and that’s got to be true of everybody in the Justice Department when Barr oversteps his bounds.”
“I’m sort of over thinking Barr is a bad guy,” added Alksne. “He’s bad guy. And he’s actually a metaphor for the entire Republican Party at this point.”
Watch below:
2020 Election
GOP ridiculed for hyping Ohio anti-impeachment protest — and only a handful of Trump supporters showed
The official Twitter of account of the Republican National Committee was buried in mockery after hyping up a video of anti-impeachment protesters in Youngstown, Ohio, where it appears only a handful of people showed up.
According to the tweet, "Ohioans are sick and tired of the Democrats’ impeachment charade. It’s time to STOP THE MADNESS!"
However, in the video from WKBN, which can be seen below, few people chose to show up for the cameras.
As one commenter noted with tongue-in-cheek, "Thought Ohio had a few more people than that."
That was the general consensus in the comments.
CNN
GOP lawmaker scrambles for excuses after being cornered with McConnell’s promise to rig Trump impeachment
On CNN Saturday, anchor Martin Savidge confronted Rep. Mike Johnson (R-LA), one of Trump's biggest defenders on cable television, about Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's claim that he was "coordinating" the impeachment strategy with the White House.
"Where is the impartiality there?" asked Savidge. "And it has to be a concern because, as you point out, you are an attorney and you would be worried if a member of the jury had already stated how they were going to consider."
"Yeah, we heard those comments yesterday, as everyone did," said Johnson. "You know, I've actually talked about this with some of my Democrat [sic] colleagues, those who are very much in favor of impeachment. I said isn't it a fair description of what he said? The way I heard that, Mitch McConnell is talking about the scheduling of the trial, what length of trial or what would be involved with that, with the White House, which is not unprecedented. That's what happened in the Clinton proceedings as well, they coordinated with the White House on scheduling. I don't think he's talking about the merits of the case. I think he's talking about how long will be allowed for this to go forward so I don't think there's anything inappropriate about that."
Jared Kushner’s ties to Saudis could be fair game if Trump keeps going after Hunter Biden: Dem lawmaker
On MSNBC's "AM Joy," Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-TX) laid out the case for impeaching President Donald Trump — and warned of the consequences for Trump's own family at the hands of future presidents if he is allowed to get away with it.
"He abused his power by trying to trade government resources for a political favor, to knock out a political rival in Joe Biden, the guy that he thought would emerge as nominee for 2020," said Castro. "We can't set a precedent where Congress says it's okay for a president to do that, because if we do that then a few things will happen. Number one, it opens the door for Donald Trump to do it again or a future president to do it again. To ask a country to interfere in our elections and knock out a political rival by digging up dirt."