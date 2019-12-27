Quantcast
‘Don Imus was a racist and a misogynist’: Shock jock blasted after his death

1 hour ago

Controversial radio personality Don Imus passed away on Friday, his family said in a statement.

The HuffPost ran the headline, “Don Imus, Racist Radio Show Host, Dead At 79.”

The tone was even harsher on Twitter, here’s some of what people were saying:

Joe Biden confirms he will not comply if subpoenaed by the Senate during Trump’s impeachment trial: report

13 mins ago

December 27, 2019

Former Vice President Joe Biden told the editorial board of the Des Moines Register that he does not plan to comply if subpoenaed by the United States Senate.

"Leaders in the Democratically controlled House and Republican leadership in the GOP-controlled U.S. Senate are trying to come to terms for an impeachment trial. Biden said in early December he wouldn’t comply with a subpoena by the Senate, and confirmed that statement Friday in an interview with the Des Moines Register’s editorial board. He has not been subpoenaed, but Trump's allies have floated the idea," the newspaper reported.

Pelosi is doing what no one else had the guts to do: Making Trump squirm

2 hours ago

December 27, 2019

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has managed to accomplish what no one else has even tried in the past three years: sticking it right back to Trump.

Knowing full well that Trump's expectation is a swift "total and complete exoneration" following the impending Senate trial, Pelosi appears to be taking her time. Her refusal to transmit the two articles of impeachment to the Senate has systematically taken away the president's power. And it's seriously getting to him.

Trump spent the Christmas holiday obsessing over Pelosi. He tweeted, "Why should Crazy Nancy Pelosi, just because she has a slight majority in the House, be allowed to Impeach the President of the United States? Got ZERO Republican votes, there was no crime, the call with Ukraine was perfect, with 'no pressure.'"

