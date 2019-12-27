‘Don Imus was a racist and a misogynist’: Shock jock blasted after his death
Controversial radio personality Don Imus passed away on Friday, his family said in a statement.
The HuffPost ran the headline, “Don Imus, Racist Radio Show Host, Dead At 79.”
The tone was even harsher on Twitter, here’s some of what people were saying:
Yes, Don Imus may have been a racist, he may have been a misogynist, he may have been fired for gross racial slurs, but he's also dead.
Bye.
— St. Nick Jack Pappas (@Pappiness) December 27, 2019
Don Imus called Howard Stern a "Jew bastard" who should be "castrated [and] put in an oven." Cool dude.
— brendon bouzard (@brendonbouzard) December 27, 2019
Don Imus was a transformational figure in turning politics from civics to entertainment. He had a lot of willing accomplices on both sides of the aisles. Rush Limbaugh and Sean Hannity benefitted from the path he blazed, although he was not a right wing nut. https://t.co/jdR9A5E6Fd
— Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) December 27, 2019
I hope Don Imus burns in the hell I don’t even believe exists. Fcuk that racist troglodyte.
— Speaker Pelosi’s Hussy Pump Collection (@chrisdameanor19) December 27, 2019
Rest in Piss Don Imus, your perm was weak you old bitch
— Sik Melinik AKA Scaramondo (@CrowleyHead) December 27, 2019
One more pic.twitter.com/0IOdeIvwIg
— Jeremy Barr (@jeremymbarr) December 27, 2019
I'll never forget when Don Imus called the Rutgers women's basketball team "nappy-headed hos" and "Jigaboos"….bye.
— Yesha (@YeshaCallahan) December 27, 2019
Don Imus is dead. Long live the Rutgers Women's Basketball team.
— HWU (@HillaryWarnedUs) December 27, 2019
Don Imus has died. A victory for nappy headed hos everywhere.
— Rae Sanni (@raesanni) December 27, 2019
Don Imus was a racist and misogynist. He sexually harassed multiple women I know personally.
Was he a pioneer in his field? Sure. So was Roger Ailes.
— Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) December 27, 2019
Imus’s legacy is the rise of anti-vaxxers. May he rot in hell. https://t.co/t2S1jxWmZu
— Elon Green (@elongreen) December 27, 2019