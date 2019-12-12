Quantcast
Donald Trump Jr laughs at the prospect that Bill Barr will eventually lock up Trump’s political enemies

52 mins ago

On Thursday, Donald Trump Jr. tweeted a video of Attorney General William Barr saying that he is constantly asked when Democrats are going to prison for their treatment of President Donald Trump, and he jokingly responded “these things take time.”

Trump Jr. repeated that particular line in his tweet, accompanied by a series of laughing face emojis:

Barr has achieved a reputation for weaponizing the Justice Department to suit Trump’s political ambitions. For the past several months, he has enlisted U.S. Attorney John Durham to criminally investigate the FBI for their probe of Trump’s 2016 campaign — and although there appear to be no charges coming out of it, Barr has continued to assert that probe was improper and that the inspector general report stating otherwise is mistaken.


Trump administration heavily redacted documents concerning their withholding of Ukraine aid

42 mins ago

December 12, 2019

The Trump administration has refused to disclose how key officials at the Department of Defense and the White House Office of Management and Budget reacted to President Trump’s decision to halt military aid to Ukraine.

On Nov. 25, federal district court Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly ordered the administration to produce records reflecting what these officials said to one another about the legality and appropriateness of Trump’s order. The Center for Public Integrity sought the information in Freedom of Information Act requests filed in late September.

Jared Kushner is ‘officially overseeing’ Trump’s 2020 campaign ‘from his seat in the West Wing’: NY Times

2 hours ago

December 12, 2019

The administration of President Donald Trump has had multiple scandals for using federal government resources to aid his 2020 re-election campaign, but senior White House advisor Jared Kushner is his de facto campaign manager, The New York Times reported Thursday.

"Hours before the House Judiciary Committee was set to take a historic vote to push President Trump to the brink of impeachment, campaign officials gathered across the Potomac River for a state-of-the-race briefing in which they described how the Republican Party had been transformed into the “beer and bluejeans party” crafted in Mr. Trump’s image," the newspaper reported, despite the fact Trump claims he does not drink beer and is not known for wearing anything other than suits and golf attire.

