Donald Trump Jr laughs at the prospect that Bill Barr will eventually lock up Trump’s political enemies

On Thursday, Donald Trump Jr. tweeted a video of Attorney General William Barr saying that he is constantly asked when Democrats are going to prison for their treatment of President Donald Trump, and he jokingly responded “these things take time.”

Trump Jr. repeated that particular line in his tweet, accompanied by a series of laughing face emojis:

ADVERTISEMENT

These things take time. 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/TX7DuYgAsr — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) December 13, 2019

Barr has achieved a reputation for weaponizing the Justice Department to suit Trump’s political ambitions. For the past several months, he has enlisted U.S. Attorney John Durham to criminally investigate the FBI for their probe of Trump’s 2016 campaign — and although there appear to be no charges coming out of it, Barr has continued to assert that probe was improper and that the inspector general report stating otherwise is mistaken.