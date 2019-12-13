Quantcast
Donald Trump whines ‘it’s not fair I’m being impeached’

Published

43 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump said Friday that he was fine with a “longer” impeachment trial in the U.S. Senate because he wanted to call his own witnesses to appear, despite Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s resistance.

Yet, when he returned to Twitter Friday night, Trump lamented that it wasn’t fair he was being impeached.

“It’s not fair that I’m being Impeached when I’ve done absolutely nothing wrong! The Radical Left, Do Nothing Democrats have become the Party of Hate. They are so bad for our Country!” he tweeted.

It was reported earlier this week that there was a growing divide between Trump and McConnell because the Senate leader didn’t want Trump to call a bunch of witnesses and essentially turn the impeachment trial into a reality television show.

McConnell ultimately relented and handed the entire thing over to Trump.

‘Poor baby’: Internat mocks ‘whiny’ Trump meltdown complaining that impeachment ‘isn’t fair’

Published

5 mins ago

on

December 13, 2019

By

President Donald Trump couldn't escape ridicule Friday night after he cried on Twitter that it wasn't "fair" that he was being impeached.

The moment came after the president's Twitter account was slowly growing in the overwhelming amount of tweets and retweets over the impeachment.

https://twitter.com/pbump/status/1205340533092171778

It all came to a head when the Judiciary Committee passed the formal Articles of Impeachment out of the committee with a memo outlining the crimes committed and how they violate the president's oath of office.

WATCH: Betsy DeVos absolutely destroyed in Congressional hearing into her lawbreaking

Published

18 mins ago

on

December 13, 2019

By

Controversial Education Secretary Betsy DeVos was blasted during a congressional hearing examining how she was held in contempt of court for violating a judge's court order.

DeVos was grilled in the House Education Committee by Rep. Josh Harder (D-CA), who told the story of how the actions for DeVos is costing one of his constituents $40,000.

"After being ordered by a federal court to stop collecting debts from cheated Corinthian students, you ignored the order and kept stealing money from these students," Harder said. "You were even held in contempt of court because of it."

"You're not standing up for them, you're working for the schools that defrauded them," he explained.

https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1205648124989100033

