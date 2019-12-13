Donald Trump whines ‘it’s not fair I’m being impeached’

President Donald Trump said Friday that he was fine with a “longer” impeachment trial in the U.S. Senate because he wanted to call his own witnesses to appear, despite Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s resistance.

Yet, when he returned to Twitter Friday night, Trump lamented that it wasn’t fair he was being impeached.

“It’s not fair that I’m being Impeached when I’ve done absolutely nothing wrong! The Radical Left, Do Nothing Democrats have become the Party of Hate. They are so bad for our Country!” he tweeted.

It was reported earlier this week that there was a growing divide between Trump and McConnell because the Senate leader didn’t want Trump to call a bunch of witnesses and essentially turn the impeachment trial into a reality television show.

McConnell ultimately relented and handed the entire thing over to Trump.