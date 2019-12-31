Quantcast
Connect with us

EPA blows off objections from Trump-appointed scientists to make polluting groundwater easier

Published

1 min ago

on

An advisory board filled with scientists who were mostly appointed by President Donald Trump is objecting to new rules from the Environmental Protection Agency that will lower fuel efficiency standards and make it easier to pollute groundwater.

The Washington Post reports that the EPA is set to blow off objections from its own Scientific Advisory Board, which released analyses on Tuesday claiming that the new regulatory decisions were not based on sound science.

ADVERTISEMENT

For example, the board argues that a rollback of a rule that limits what kind of dredging or pesticide applications can be used near streams and wetlands “neglects established science” showing that these kinds of activities can end up polluting drinking water supplies.

Similarly, the board said that the EPA’s goal of reducing fuel efficiency standards was “implausible” and based on faulty assumptions about the kinds of cars and trucks people would be driving by 2026.

This isn’t the only instance of the Trump EPA allegedly ignoring scientists, either.

“More than a year ago, the EPA disbanded an expert panel charged with updating assessments of the public health risks posed by soot,” the Post reports. “In December, EPA’s inspector general concluded it failed to analyze how a plan to loosen emissions standards for truck components would affect children’s health. And it is now drafting a rule to restrict which scientific studies it uses to develop public health policies.”

Read the whole story here.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Here are 7 times Meghan McCain got taken to school on The View in 2019

Published

1 min ago

on

December 31, 2019

By

One of the reasons viewers tune into "The View" is to watch co-host Meghan McCain taken to school, and this past year has offered plenty of memorable examples.

The conservative McCain frequently finds herself at odds with her fellow panelists, who mostly lean to the left, but she doesn't make things any easier for herself by interrupting colleagues, challenging every perceived slight or occasionally showing up underprepared for the day's topic.

These are some of 2019's most memorable schoolings:

The View’s Meghan McCain gets schooled for insisting impeachment doesn’t matter

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘More and more stupid’: National security expert horrified by ‘roll call’ video showing Marines headed to Iraq

Published

41 mins ago

on

December 31, 2019

By

With America's embassy in Iraq under attack, the Pentagon has sent in a group of Marines trained in crisis response to help stabilize the situation.

According to the Washington Post's Dan Lamothe, Special Purpose Marine Air Ground Task Force-Crisis Response-Central Command is being redeployed from Kuwait to Iraq to help secure the American embassy, which has been besieged by protesters angry about the United States' recent bombing campaign in the country against Iranian-backed militias.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Online tax filing just got cheaper: IRS drops longtime pledge not to compete tech companies

Published

56 mins ago

on

December 31, 2019

By

Finding free online tax filing should be easier this year for millions of Americans.

The IRS announced significant changes Monday to its deal with the tax prep software industry. Now companies are barred from hiding their free products from search engines such as Google, and a years-old prohibition on the IRS creating its own online filing system has been scrapped.

The addendum to the deal, known as Free File, comes after ProPublica’s reporting this year on how the industry, led by TurboTax maker Intuit, has long misled taxpayers who are eligible to file for free into paying.

Continue Reading
 
 