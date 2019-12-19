Quantcast
Connect with us

Evangelical magazine — founded by Billy Graham — calls for Trump’s removal from office

Published

2 hours ago

on

On Thursday, Christianity Today, a prominent evangelical magazine founded by Billy Graham, published an article calling for President Donald Trump’s removal from office.

“Let’s grant this to the president: The Democrats have had it out for him from day one, and therefore nearly everything they do is under a cloud of partisan suspicion,” wrote chief editor Mark Galli. “But the facts in this instance are unambiguous: The president of the United States attempted to use his political power to coerce a foreign leader to harass and discredit one of the president’s political opponents. That is not only a violation of the Constitution; more importantly, it is profoundly immoral.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“The reason many are not shocked about this is that this president has dumbed down the idea of morality in his administration,” continued Galli. “He has hired and fired a number of people who are now convicted criminals. He himself has admitted to immoral actions in business and his relationship with women, about which he remains proud. His Twitter feed alone—with its habitual string of mischaracterizations, lies, and slanders—is a near perfect example of a human being who is morally lost and confused.”

“To the many evangelicals who continue to support Mr. Trump in spite of his blackened moral record, we might say this: Remember who you are and whom you serve,” wrote Galli. “Consider how your justification of Mr. Trump influences your witness to your Lord and Savior. Consider what an unbelieving world will say if you continue to brush off Mr. Trump’s immoral words and behavior in the cause of political expediency. If we don’t reverse course now, will anyone take anything we say about justice and righteousness with any seriousness for decades to come? Can we say with a straight face that abortion is a great evil that cannot be tolerated and, with the same straight face, say that the bent and broken character of our nation’s leader doesn’t really matter in the end?”

“We have done our best to give evangelical Trump supporters their due, to try to understand their point of view, to see the prudential nature of so many political decisions they have made regarding Mr. Trump,” concluded Galli. “To use an old cliché, it’s time to call a spade a spade, to say that no matter how many hands we win in this political poker game, we are playing with a stacked deck of gross immorality and ethical incompetence … It will crash down on the reputation of evangelical religion and on the world’s understanding of the gospel. And it will come crashing down on a nation of men and women whose welfare is also our concern.”

You can read more here.

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump demands ‘immediate trial’ as Pelosi’s leverage over McConnell is clearly driving him crazy

Published

9 mins ago

on

December 19, 2019

By

President Donald Trump and his supporters are livid that Speaker Nancy Pelosi has not yet transmitted articles of impeachment to the United States Senate.

Speaker Pelosi is seeking to block Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell from conducting a sham impeachment trial and her leverage is clearly annoying Trump supports.

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), one of Trump's most subservient defenders, is "enraged" at Pelosi's show of her political power.

Trump too, it seems, is enraged.

"So after the Democrats gave me no Due Process in the House, no lawyers, no witnesses, no nothing, they now want to tell the Senate how to run their trial," Trump complained.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Ex-GOP governor Matt Bevin claims the 9-year-old victim of a rapist he pardoned was lying: ‘Her hymen was intact’

Published

35 mins ago

on

December 19, 2019

By

During an interview on WHAS on Thursday, former Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin defended a controversial series of pardons for convicted killers and sex criminals on his way out of office — some of whose families donated to his election campaign.

In particular, he argued that Micah Schoettle, a Kenton County man convicted of raping a 9-year-old girl, must have been innocent and "she made it up" — because she had an intact hymen.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

GOP media executive suggests that obstruction of justice is actually a good thing

Published

1 hour ago

on

December 19, 2019

By

On Thursday, in the wake of the impeachment of President Donald Trump, right-wing activist and media founder Brent Bozell tweeted that he wasn't sure whether obstruction of justice should actually be considered a bad thing.

Is “obstruction of justice “ a bad thing?

— Brent Bozell (@BrentBozell) December 19, 2019

Bozell, a longtime conservative activist supportive of Trump, is the founder of the Media Research Center, a right-wing counterpart to Media Matters for America which scrutinizes media practices through its affiliated website NewsBusters. He also founded the Parents Television Council and CNSNews.com.

Continue Reading
 
 