‘Everyone who believes in the rule of law should be terrified of Trump’: Fox News legal analyst
In an op-ed for The Washington Times this Wednesday, Fox News legal analyst Andrew Napolitano started out by reiterating a few cornerstones of the American rule of law: “no person is beneath the laws’ protections. No person is above the laws’ requirements. And the laws apply equally to all people.”
Citing past presidents’ claims of immunity from prosecution while in office, Napolitano says Attorney General Bill Barr used these claims as justification to “brush aside” the findings of special counsel Robert Mueller, “who found enough evidence to charge President Donald Trump with obstruction of justice after Mr. Trump repeatedly attempted to interfere with Mr. Mueller’s investigation by ordering subordinates to lie to FBI investigators or to falsify government documents that investigators sought.”
“High crimes and misdemeanors is a basis for impeachment, the constitutional remedy for presidential behavior that subverts our democratic institutions,” Napolitano writes. “In Mr. Trump’s case, we have undisputed evidence that he abused his power by inviting a foreign government to interfere in the 2020 presidential election and then compounded this by directing subordinates to refrain from giving congressionally commanded evidence of his behavior.”
According to Napolitano, the fact that Trump declined to participate in the House investigation that led to his impeachment, “the facts underlying the charges against Mr. Trump are essentially uncontested.”
“Everyone who believes in the rule of law should be terrified of a president who thinks and behaves as if it does not apply to him. As the DOJ has stated repeatedly, impeachment is the proper constitutional remedy for that.”
Read his full op-ed over at The Washington Times.
‘Everyone who believes in the rule of law should be terrified of Trump’: Fox News legal analyst
In an op-ed for The Washington Times this Wednesday, Fox News legal analyst Andrew Napolitano started out by reiterating a few cornerstones of the American rule of law: "no person is beneath the laws’ protections. No person is above the laws’ requirements. And the laws apply equally to all people."
Citing past presidents' claims of immunity from prosecution while in office, Napolitano says Attorney General Bill Barr used these claims as justification to "brush aside" the findings of special counsel Robert Mueller, "who found enough evidence to charge President Donald Trump with obstruction of justice after Mr. Trump repeatedly attempted to interfere with Mr. Mueller’s investigation by ordering subordinates to lie to FBI investigators or to falsify government documents that investigators sought."
Breaking Banner
Watchdog uncovers another ‘wildly corrupt’ Trump scheme of spiking hotel rates to profit off of reelection
A watchdog group claimed this week that President Donald Trump is profiting off of his own reelection campaign in a "wildly corrupt" way.
The details were revealed in a report from Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW).
CREW staff first noticed "a mysterious spike in the price of available rooms at Trump’s DC hotel for a Saturday night in December."
"The minimum cost was 13 times the average, but we couldn’t identify a reason for the spike, until photos surfaced of the Trump Victory Committee’s winter retreat at Trump’s Hotel on that exact night, which appears to have sold out much of the venue," CREW explained.
Breaking Banner
Democrats destroyed 6 GOP ‘myths’ about impeachment today: conservative columnist
Six GOP myths about impeachment were exploded as the House of Representatives debated the impeachment of President Donald Trump on Wednesday.
In her latest column, conservative Washington Post writer Jennifer Rubin reminded readers that Republicans once insisted that impeachment would be good news for Trump.Trump himself, she noted, seemed terrified by impeachment.
https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1207355923573989376
"That does not sound like impeachment is part of his grand plan any more that his screed to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) will rank up there with the Federalist Papers. That is one myth dispelled: Trump does not mind being impeached, nor does he think it will harm him in 2020," she explained.