‘Everyone who believes in the rule of law should be terrified of Trump’: Fox News legal analyst

In an op-ed for The Washington Times this Wednesday, Fox News legal analyst Andrew Napolitano started out by reiterating a few cornerstones of the American rule of law: “no person is beneath the laws’ protections. No person is above the laws’ requirements. And the laws apply equally to all people.”

Citing past presidents’ claims of immunity from prosecution while in office, Napolitano says Attorney General Bill Barr used these claims as justification to “brush aside” the findings of special counsel Robert Mueller, “who found enough evidence to charge President Donald Trump with obstruction of justice after Mr. Trump repeatedly attempted to interfere with Mr. Mueller’s investigation by ordering subordinates to lie to FBI investigators or to falsify government documents that investigators sought.”

“High crimes and misdemeanors is a basis for impeachment, the constitutional remedy for presidential behavior that subverts our democratic institutions,” Napolitano writes. “In Mr. Trump’s case, we have undisputed evidence that he abused his power by inviting a foreign government to interfere in the 2020 presidential election and then compounded this by directing subordinates to refrain from giving congressionally commanded evidence of his behavior.”

According to Napolitano, the fact that Trump declined to participate in the House investigation that led to his impeachment, “the facts underlying the charges against Mr. Trump are essentially uncontested.”

“Everyone who believes in the rule of law should be terrified of a president who thinks and behaves as if it does not apply to him. As the DOJ has stated repeatedly, impeachment is the proper constitutional remedy for that.”

Read his full op-ed over at The Washington Times.