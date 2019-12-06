Quantcast
Ex-GOP lawmaker drops the mic on Lindsey Graham: ‘A political opportunist who will flop with the winds’

Former Rep. David Jolly (R-FL) told Vox.com’s Sean Illing this week that he hasn’t seen that much change between the Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) that we saw before President Donald Trump’s election and the Lindsey Graham we see today.

Over the course of a lengthy interview, Illing asked Jolly how anyone could compare the statements that Graham made about Trump in 2016 with the fierce defenses he’s recently been making of the president and not conclude that the South Carolina senator is a blatant fraud.

Jolly, however, countered by arguing that the behavior we’re seeing from Graham is genuinely who he is — that is, a genuine opportunist.

“I think the Lindsey Graham we’re seeing today is the real Lindsey Graham,” he said. “This is a political opportunist who will flop with the winds and do whatever it takes to serve his own self-interest. That’s who he is.”

Jolly argued that Graham was at least honest about his reasons for flip-flopping on Trump.

“He said, ‘This guy [Trump] beat me. He won. The voters chose him and my job is to reflect the will of the people, so therefore I’m going to protect this president and do everything I can in his defense,'” Jolly explained.

Nikki Haley buried for Confederate flag ‘heritage’ defense: ‘Pleading to Trump to make her the VP right here’

Former South Carolina governor and U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley stepped in it on Friday afternoon after making the bizarre claim that the Confederate flag was a symbol of "service, and sacrifice, and heritage" until convicted murderer Dylann Roof "hijacked" it.

During an interview with conservative talk show host Glenn Beck, Haley stated, "“Here is this guy who comes out with this manifesto, holding the Confederate flag. And [he] had just hijacked everything that people thought of. We don’t have hateful people in South Carolina — there’s always the small minority, that’s always going to be there — but people saw it as service and sacrifice and heritage, but once he did that, there was no way to overcome it.”

Trump and Giuliani had ties to mobsters portrayed in ‘The Irishman’

Both President Donald Trump and his attorney Rudy Giuliani have ties to the mobsters depicted in Martin Scorsese’s new film, "The Irishman."

The film is based on the 2003 book I Heard You Paint Houses: Frank “The Irishman” Sheeran & Closing the Case on Jimmy Hoffa, by Charles Brandt, who paints a portrait of corrupt union bosses and hitmen who had business ties to Trump decades ago, reported Rolling Stone.

Nikki Haley busted by Civil War historian after claiming the Confederate flag was once a symbol of ‘heritage’

Former South Carolina Governor and Trump United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley on Friday stirred controversy when she claimed that the Confederate flag was once a noble symbol that only lost legitimacy once it was "hijacked" by a mass murderer.

During an interview with talk show host Glenn Beck, Haley described how she reacted after white supremacist Dylann Roof murdered nine people at the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church.

"Here is this guy who comes out with this manifesto, holding the Confederate flag," she said, referring to Roof. "And [he] had just hijacked everything that people thought of. We don't have hateful people in South Carolina -- there's always the small minority, that's always going to be there -- but people saw it as service and sacrifice and heritage, but once he did that, there was no way to overcome it."

