Ex-GOP lawmaker smacks down former colleague over Trump’s unprincipled, ‘transactional’ politics
On Thursday, CNN’s Chris Cuomo brought together two former GOP lawmakers, Reps. Sean Duffy (R-WI) and Charlie Dent (R-PA) to discuss the GOP’s continuing loyalty to Trump — and Dent, a longtime critic of the president, laid into Duffy’s glib defense of the president.
“People don’t gravitate towards Donald Trump because they fear him, they gravitate towards him because they love him,” said Duffy. “They love the policies that he’s fighting for. We’re a party of lifers. We believe in life, not late-term partial-birth abortions. We believe in secure borders. We believe in fair trade. We believe in limited government. Donald Trump has fought for all those things. And that’s why people love him. No one’s afraid of him … I don’t think it’s fear at all, Chris, it’s love and affection for the president who has stood up for principles Republicans believe in. We’ve had leaders and presidents who have said, I agree in all these things you Republicans believe in, they run on it, and then they don’t do it when they get into office. He’s kept his promises.”
“Kept his promise to pass a tax cut he wouldn’t pay for and a trade war that makes a mockery of what Republicans have believed in for 50 years,” said Cuomo. “Charlie, do you buy the love thing?”
“No, I don’t,” said Dent. “Is there a core element of the party completely enthralled with Donald Trump? Yes. But if I had a nickel for every time a Trump supporter told me they have reservations on Donald Trump but are willing to take a risk on him, they knew he was a potential problem. There are a lot of Republicans out there who support this man very reluctantly and would prefer to have somebody else.”
“And by the way, Sean, where I disagree with you, I don’t think Donald Trump is very principled at all,” added Dent. “I think he’s completely transactional, with the exception of two issues, trade, where he’s a protectionist, and immigration, where he is a restrictionist. Everything else, he’s transactional. This trade policy violates every core tenet of what we stood for as Republicans. I thought that was a core principle, not this crony capitalism that protects the few at the expense of the many.”
Former Bush ethics lawyer smacks down Rick Santorum over impeachment
On CNN Thursday, former Bush White House ethics lawyer Richard Painter sparred with former Sen. Rick Santorum (R-PA) over the impending Senate trial against President Donald Trump.
"I think the House Democrats did everything they could in view of what's going on with the Trump administration," said Painter. "They have gone to court to compel a lot of evidence being produced by the Trump administration, and they've been fought every step of the way. A number of the cases are going to be decided by the United States Supreme Court next year. But this is trial is going to take place in the Senate as a fair trial. It is presided over by the chief justice of the United States. This is a trial. It's not a political game. The oath of loyalty is to the United States of America, not to Donald Trump. These senators, Democrats and Republicans, have an obligation to hear the facts, to hear witnesses, and make a decision."
Trump is ‘fearful of the truth’ and doesn’t want America to know what his own officials have on him: Congressman
On Thursday's edition of CNN's "The Situation Room," Rep. Lloyd Doggett (D-TX) weighed in on President Donald Trump's Twitter attacks on the impeachment process — and the GOP efforts led by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) to prevent evidence from being presented in the Senate.
"There is a reason to at least think a little bit about whether there will be a fair trial here, or for the first time in American history, to have an impeachment trial with no witnesses, which seems to be what McConnell is saying," said Doggett. "So I'm pleased that Sen. [Lisa] Murkowski spoke up on this."
McConnell facing possible GOP revolt after Republican senator blasts him for colluding with Trump on impeachment: CNN
Reacting to comments made by Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), where she took a shot at Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) for openly colluding with the White House on President Donald Trump's impeachment trial, a CNN guest suggested she may have opened the door to more GOP senators to break ranks.
In an interview with local news station KTUU, Murkowski claimed she was “disturbed” about McConnell’s remarks about coordinating with the White House.