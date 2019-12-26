Quantcast
Connect with us

Ex-prosecutor warns Senate Republicans — helping McConnell rig the impeachment trial will ‘forever define’ your career

Published

2 hours ago

on

On Thursday, former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner tweeted a warning to Senate Republicans — reminding them that there will be long-term consequences to their political careers if they go along with any effort by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) to rig the impeachment trial in favor of President Donald Trump:

ADVERTISEMENT

McConnell, along with Senate Judiciary Committee chairman Lindsey Graham (R-SC) have both said that they have no intention of acting as impartial jurors in any Senate trial, despite the fact that Senators take a special oath to do so before such a trial can be conducted. McConnell will play a crucial role in deciding the rules of the trial, and could use this power to block new witnesses or evidence key to the case, but would need nearly all members of his party to vote in lockstep to do so.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Christian woman buries evangelicals for the ‘shameful moral stain’ of backing Trump

Published

19 mins ago

on

December 26, 2019

By

Chicago resident Esther Nieves has some harsh words for her fellow Christians when it comes to their continued support for President Donald Trump.

In a letter to the editor published by the Chicago Sun-Times, Nieves buried evangelicals who have cast their lot in with the president and she accused them of abandoning the biblical values that they have traditionally preached to their fellow Americans.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

George Conway hilariously ridicules Trump for failing to build his ‘wall’

Published

27 mins ago

on

December 26, 2019

By

"Build that wall! Build that wall!" the chants echoed throughout President Donald Trump's campaign rallies in 2016. But Thursday, the New York Times reported that the actual building of the wall is slow-going.

Trump's signature campaign promise is running up against two big, well, walls. Earlier this month, a second federal judge blocked Trump from re-allocating Pentagon funds Congress passed in the federal budgets. The other major barrier is a community of farmers and ranchers on the border who are fighting Trump from taking their land.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Finding intelligent life on other planets in the next decade isn’t as crazy as it sounds — here’s why

Published

43 mins ago

on

December 26, 2019

By

By 2020 we were expecting jetpacks, hoverboards, flying cars and interplanetary travel. But what might actually happen in the next decade is discovering life on other planets.

A Daily Beast report quoted comments from astronomer Seth Shostak at SETI (the Search for Extra-terrestrial Intelligence), predicted that Earth would make contact with another world before 2030.

In 1977, Voyager 1 and 2 were launched into space in different directions, packed with music, documents, and spoken greetings in 55 languages. Voyager 1 has left our solar system and by 2025, it will cease transmitting data as its power supply finally dies.

Continue Reading
 
 