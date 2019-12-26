Ex-prosecutor warns Senate Republicans — helping McConnell rig the impeachment trial will ‘forever define’ your career

On Thursday, former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner tweeted a warning to Senate Republicans — reminding them that there will be long-term consequences to their political careers if they go along with any effort by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) to rig the impeachment trial in favor of President Donald Trump:

History is barreling down on Senate Republicans. Their vote on the impeachment trial will forever define their public life. Will they be remembered for voting in favor of McConnell/Graham’s no-witness rigged trial? Or will history record them as standing for fairness & justice? — Glenn Kirschner (@glennkirschner2) December 26, 2019

McConnell, along with Senate Judiciary Committee chairman Lindsey Graham (R-SC) have both said that they have no intention of acting as impartial jurors in any Senate trial, despite the fact that Senators take a special oath to do so before such a trial can be conducted. McConnell will play a crucial role in deciding the rules of the trial, and could use this power to block new witnesses or evidence key to the case, but would need nearly all members of his party to vote in lockstep to do so.