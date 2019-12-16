Quantcast
Connect with us

Ex-Republican lawmakers tear down Trump team’s excuses for flouting subpoenas

Published

1 hour ago

on

President Donald Trump has no right to prevent Congress from obtaining the testimony of White House Counsel Don McGahn through a subpoena as the House pursues impeachment, according to a new legal filing made by twenty former Republican lawmakers, government officials, and legal experts.

The filing, as Politico reported, argues on an originalist and conservative basis that the president does not have the authority to unilaterally undermine congressional oversight. This position is in tension, somewhat, with Attorney General Bill Barr’s conservative legal view and disposition which favors expansive presidential powers and discretion — at least when a Republican is in the White House.

ADVERTISEMENT

The argument takes the form of an amicus brief, which is filed by parties who are not subjects of the dispute but want to offer an opinion on the case. It was organized by Protect Democracy, a group that sprang up in response to Trump’s presidency.

“[The] broad immunity claims asserted in this case by the Executive Branch, if accepted, would severely disrupt the Constitution’s careful balance between that branch and Congress,” the filing said. “[The] existing executive privilege rules amply protect any Executive Branch confidentiality interests, obviating the need for absolute immunity for presidential advisors—let alone for former advisors. And in impeachment inquiries in particular, our constitutional system requires that Congress have access to key testimony and materials.”

Trump’s claim that he has absolute immunity to withhold documents and testimony from Congress, and that this immunity extends to his aides, “lack any Founding-era historical support, particularly in the context of impeachment,” it continued.

Though McGahn’s testimony is not directly related to the conduct for which Trump is being impeached, Democrats have said that it could be relevant as a part of their broader impeachment inquiry. He was a key witness to central events described in the Mueller report, including a particularly egregious instance of likely obstruction of justice.

But though Congress has subpoenaed him to testify, McGahn has so far refused and said he would like the courts to decide whether he has a legal obligation to comply.

ADVERTISEMENT

George Conway, the husband to White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, is one of the notable figures who joined the filing. It also includes former Rep. Reid Ribble (R-WI), former Sen. Gordon Humphrey (R-NH), former Rep. Mickey Edwards (R-OK,) and former Rep. Jim Leach (R-IA).

Find the full list of signers below:

Steve Bartlett, Jack Buechner, Tom Coleman, George T. Conway III, Mickey Edwards, Stuart M. Gerson, Gordon J. Humphrey, Bob Inglis, James Kolbe, Steven T. Kuykendall, Jim Leach, Mike Parker, Thomas E. Petri, Trevor Potter, Reid J. Ribble, Jonathan C. Rose, Paul Rosenzweig, Peter Smith, J.W. Verret, and Dick Zimmer.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Whistleblower alleges Mormon Church has illegal $100 billion slush fund — to bail out private companies tax-free: report

Published

3 mins ago

on

December 16, 2019

By

On Monday, the Washington Post reported that a former investment manager with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has filed a whistleblower complaint with the IRS, accusing the Church of misleading both federal tax agents and their congregants about a set of accounts collectively worth $100 billion.

David Nielsen, himself a Mormon, worked at Ensign Peak Advisors, the investment division of the church, prior to filing the complaint. He is urging the IRS to strip the Church of its nonprofit status and fine the organization for misusing charitable funds — and in accordance with IRS whistleblower rules, is seeking a reward based on the proceeds from collecting the unpaid taxes.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump needs a ‘scorching defeat’ in 2020: GOP strategist urges Republicans to have the ‘courage’ to deliver one

Published

28 mins ago

on

December 16, 2019

By

Republicans should honor President Abraham Lincoln -- the first GOP president -- by defeating Republican Donald Trump in 2020, a leading conservative strategist announced on Tuesday.

"Time we honored Lincoln's courage," GOP consultant John Weaver declared.

"Courage to understand peace and healing. Courage to deliver a scorching defeat," he explained.

Weaver flagged three leading conservative critics in his call to arms, tagging fellow conservative strategists Rick Wilson and Steve Schmidt, along with prominent GOP attorney George Conway, who is married to White House counselor Kellyanne Conway.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Over 750 historians urge Congress to impeach Donald Trump for ‘flagrant abuses of power’

Published

53 mins ago

on

December 16, 2019

By

On Monday, an open letter signed by hundreds of historians was published, urging the House to confirm the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump for his scheme to extort Ukraine into investigating his political opponents by suspending military aid.

"President Trump’s numerous and flagrant abuses of power are precisely what the Framers had in mind as grounds for impeaching and removing a president," stated the letter, written by Princeton history professor Sean Wilentz and Andrew Johnson biographer Brenda Wineapple. "Among those most hurtful to the Constitution have been his attempts to coerce the country of Ukraine, under attack from Russia, an adversary power to the United States, by withholding essential military assistance in exchange for the fabrication and legitimization of false information in order to advance his own re-election."

Continue Reading
 
 