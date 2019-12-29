Ex-Republican tells Tulsi Gabbard ‘sometimes when you stand in the middle of the road you get run over’

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) isn’t making friends with her 2020 presidential run in which she’s attacking her own party and defending the GOP. The conservative and alleged religious cultist is coming out against the impeachment of President Donald Trump, one of the worst positions she could take in a Democratic primary race. Gabbard said during a campaign stop that the impeachment would ultimately embolden the president and his supporters and lead to another term.

“I think when you try to stand in the middle of the road in politics, sometimes you get run over,” former Rep. David Jolly (R-FL) said on MSNBC Sunday.

Gabbard voted “present” during the House vote on the two articles of impeachment before the holidays. She didn’t vote one way or the other, though she’s now saying she opposes impeachment, so it’s unknown why she didn’t vote against it.

“If Tulsi took that vote out of real conviction, I think, the opportunity to explain it was before the vote not afterward, maybe by ten days,” Jolly said. “The real question for Tulsi Gabbard is she’s taking a cavalier lane within the Democratic Primary. Does she ultimately find herself being recruited for a third-party candidacy? That will be a hard question, and does she play any type of role as a spoiler in the next election. Tulsi has some hard decisions to make.”

He went on to say that her “convictions seem to be out of line with the mainstream of the Democratic Party,” but noted she has the right to say in as long as she wants.

While Gabbard is off running for president, she’s being challenged by a candidate back at home, State Senator Kai Kahele.

Watch his comments below: