Ex-Republican tells Tulsi Gabbard ‘sometimes when you stand in the middle of the road you get run over’
Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) isn’t making friends with her 2020 presidential run in which she’s attacking her own party and defending the GOP. The conservative and alleged religious cultist is coming out against the impeachment of President Donald Trump, one of the worst positions she could take in a Democratic primary race. Gabbard said during a campaign stop that the impeachment would ultimately embolden the president and his supporters and lead to another term.
“I think when you try to stand in the middle of the road in politics, sometimes you get run over,” former Rep. David Jolly (R-FL) said on MSNBC Sunday.
Gabbard voted “present” during the House vote on the two articles of impeachment before the holidays. She didn’t vote one way or the other, though she’s now saying she opposes impeachment, so it’s unknown why she didn’t vote against it.
“If Tulsi took that vote out of real conviction, I think, the opportunity to explain it was before the vote not afterward, maybe by ten days,” Jolly said. “The real question for Tulsi Gabbard is she’s taking a cavalier lane within the Democratic Primary. Does she ultimately find herself being recruited for a third-party candidacy? That will be a hard question, and does she play any type of role as a spoiler in the next election. Tulsi has some hard decisions to make.”
He went on to say that her “convictions seem to be out of line with the mainstream of the Democratic Party,” but noted she has the right to say in as long as she wants.
While Gabbard is off running for president, she’s being challenged by a candidate back at home, State Senator Kai Kahele.
Watch his comments below:
How Christian fundamentalism is turning people away from religion and toward science
Christianity is on the way out, according to surveys Americans who identify as Christian have dropped by 12 percent in the last decade, and those who identify as having no religion have increased 9 percent.
The Daily Beast cited multiple researchers who have examined the evolution of religion and the turn toward science. Christian fundamentalism is adding to the problem as some sects devolve back to the 1600s when science and religion were mutually exclusive.
Giuliani unleashes unhinged attack on de Blasio after Hanukkah party stabbings
Rudy Giuliani, who still sees himself as a crime-fighting New York City mayor after taking a job as Donald Trump's conspiracy-seeking lawyer and defender, lashed out at current New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio on Sunday afternoon in the wake of a Hanukkah party stabbing spree that left five injured.
Hours after the president finally got around to expressing condolences to the victims while finishing up a round of golf at Trump International Golf Club in Florida, Giuliani took to Twitter to blame de Blasio for only being a part-time mayor.
"The rise in anti-Semitic violence in NYC is something that could have been stopped at a much earlier stage if the City had a Mayor who embraced the Broken Windows Theory, or at the least, a Mayor who worked full time & paid attention to what was going on," Giulini wrote.
By trying to out Ukraine whistleblower, Trump ‘has violated yet another law’: Constitutional law expert
Laurence Tribe, a legal scholar at Harvard University who specializes in constitutional law, told Salon on Sunday that President Donald Trump "has violated yet another law" by tweeting the name of a man believed by some to be the whistleblower who drew attention to the Ukraine scandal.
This article first appeared in Salon.
"If by 'legal ramifications' you mean to ask me whether Donald Trump has violated yet another law, my answer is yes," Tribe told Salon by email when asked whether there could be legal ramifications to the president's tweeting. "The Intelligence Community Whistleblower Protection Act of 1998 (ICWPA) outlaws actions by government officials or agencies that directly or indirectly encourage retaliatory actions against employees who legitimately perform a whistleblower role in the intelligence community, as the whistleblower in this case clearly did regarding a matter of urgent concern, as determined by the Inspector General." Tribe added that Trump "violated the letter and spirit of the ICWPA" by sharing a name that he held to be that of the whistleblower with over 60 million people on Twitter "for vengeful reasons."