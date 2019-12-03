Experts: House impeachment report spells ‘deep, deep trouble’ – for Devin Nunes

As journalists and legal experts wade through the 17-plus pages of the executive summary and the 300 pages of the full House Intelligence Committee report released Tuesday afternoon, it’s increasingly clear the report is quite damning for the President – which we already knew – and for that committee’s Republican Ranking Member and former chairman, Devin Nunes, who is mentioned at least 48 times in the report.

Nunes over the past few years has led the charge to defend President Trump, from a late-night visit to the White House to obtain what he wrongly claimed was damning evidence of criminal activity surrounding FISA warrant unmasking – to his more recent conspiracy theories, including the lie that Ukraine and not Russia attacked the 2016 U.S. election. There’s also his latest lawsuit: after suing an imaginary cow and others, Rep. Nunes is now suing CNN for $435 million.

All that aside, let’s look at how the experts are weighing in on just how much “deep, deep trouble” Congressman Nunes may be in, as law professor and former Special Counsel at the Dept. of Defense Ryan Goodman suggests:

Looks like Devin #Nunes is in deep, deep trouble. Comprehensive list of call records listed in #ImpeachmentReport Nunes/senior aide Derek Harvey calls with Giuliani and indicted Lev Parnas, who were engaged in disinformation campaign and Ukraine dirt on Bidens. pic.twitter.com/n0bKgBnpIX — Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw) December 3, 2019

Attorney for indicted Giuliani “henchman” Lev Parnas points to information from Politico’s National security correspondent Natasha Bertrand:

CNN’s Manu Raju says Nunes “could be tied to effort to dig up Biden dirt”:

Just tried to ask Devin Nunes to react to being named in the Dems’ impeachment report – and he ignored my question. Here are details on phone records suggesting Nunes could be tied to effort to dig up Biden dirt: https://t.co/RMedUXkU56 — Manu Raju (@mkraju) December 3, 2019

CNN’s Jake Tapper points to Nunes’ “contacts with Giuliani and others”:

Many of the references to @DevinNunes in here are about his contacts with Giuliani and others — not his role as ranking GOPer on the committee https://t.co/M25weA0eMu — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) December 3, 2019

Just Security editorial director Kate Brannen points to passages about calls between Nunes and Giuliani and others – including possibly the president – that could also spell big trouble:

There is news in this House Intel report. It contains new evidence of phone calls between Giuliani and Nunes back in April. pic.twitter.com/veEeY2chaC — Kate Brannen (@K8brannen) December 3, 2019

The House Intelligence Committee obtained phone records that shed new light on possible coordination between Giuliani, Nunes, his staff, Kash Patel (his former staffer), John Solomon, Parnas and possibly the president. pic.twitter.com/19Mm4l0qaw — Kate Brannen (@K8brannen) December 3, 2019

Talking Points memo writer Nicole Lafond: “Nunes was in contact with Giuliani during key parts of Giuliani’s campaign to attack Yovanovitch”:

The phone records cited in House Intel Dems’ report shows that Nunes was in contact with Giuliani during key parts of Giuliani’s campaign to attack Yovanovitch and while Giuliani prepped to travel to Ukraine https://t.co/O9WyR29k7d — Nicole Lafond (@Nicole_Lafond) December 3, 2019

Courthouse News reporter Adam Klasfeld:

Chairman Schiff’s presser ends with a bang. Asked about the report’s findings about Rep. Devin Nunes, Schiff notes: “There may be members of Congress who were complicit in that activity,” referring to this passage detailing Nunes’ contacts with Giuliani, Parnas and Solomon. pic.twitter.com/vdgmME4sKt — Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports) December 3, 2019

Program director at Campaign Legal Center Brendan Fischer:

There are a crazy number of phone calls between Lev Parnas and Devin Nunes–many of them on April 12, the same day Victoria Toensing signed a retainer to rep the corrupt Ukrainian prosecutor Lutsenko in meetings with US officials. pic.twitter.com/uieCHMe0K2 — Brendan Fischer (@brendan_fischer) December 3, 2019

Republican political strategist Rick Wilson sums up Nunes’ actions with one of Giuliani’s indicted henchmen in this colorful tweet:

I guess Devin Nunes was too busy suing imaginary cows to mention to the committee but he was having late night “Love you! Love you more! You hang up first. No you hang up first” calls with Lev Fucking Parnas. — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) December 3, 2019