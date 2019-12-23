‘Facts matter, but they almost don’t’: CNN analyst scorches GOP leader’s lies about FBI
On Monday’s edition of CNN’s “The Situation Room,” attorney and CNN analyst Joey Jackson laid into House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) for claiming that the Justice Department inspector general report concluded the FBI was “spying” on the Trump campaign in a “modern-day Watergate” — which was manifestly the opposite of the report’s actual conclusion.
“It is a not a ‘modern-day Watergate,'” said anchor Erica Hill. “That is a lie. It is completely false. As we know from the Justice Department inspector general.”
“See, the problem is that facts matter, but they almost don’t,” said Jackson. “The fact is, if you are in one party, there are facts. I guess you want to ignore it. The inspector general essentially said it was no spying, notwithstanding that the president himself continues to push the narrative that it was. Now you just showed the clip there suggesting that it was, and it is just not true. But that supports a political narrative which you feed to your base, which apparently is acceptable, and it is just wrong.”
Watch below:
CNN
‘An outrageous position’: CNN legal analyst burns down Trump DOJ for shameless obstruction of Congress
CNN legal analyst Jennifer Rodgers on Monday scorched the Trump Department of Justice for telling courts not to intervene in the dispute over whether former White House counsel Don McGahn must be compelled to testify before Congress.
After CNN's Kate Bolduan asked Rodgers to comment on the DOJ's efforts to block McGahn's testimony, Rodgers called it an "outrageous position" that is aimed at blocking all congressional oversight into the executive branch.
"You have the White House talking point saying, 'How could they possibly impeach the president on obstruction of congress when they didn't spend six to eight months going through all the layers of appellate process at the courts?'" she said. "And yet now the administration is saying you can't go to the courts to resolve this!"
CNN
‘Santa came early!’ CNN’s Lockhart says newly released Ukraine emails are ‘a Christmas present’ for Dems
Newly released emails have given new details about the Trump White House's machinations on holding up military aid to Ukraine, and they show that a request to withhold the disbursement of funds came just two hours after President Donald Trump's infamous July 25th phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
CNN's Joe Lockhart on Monday argued that these new emails bolster Democrats' case for the president's impeachment and give them new justification to call for additional witness testimony.
CNN
Sarah Palin’s ghostwriter says ‘Christianity Today’ editorial wasn’t an attack on Trump but a defense of Christian morals
While many conservatives lashed out at "Christianity Today" for their editorial that encouraged impeachment, best-selling author Nancy French said that it was far more about a defense of morality than anything else.
"I think it just shows that Christians are finally able and ready to declare that the tenets that we have been proposing for the past two decades are not partisan but actually deeply held beliefs," French told CNN host Fredericka Whitfield. Mark Galli's essay was not an attack on the president as much as it was just a basic defense of Christian principles and morals."
Whitfield asked if this editorial has made any difference in the evangelical community, and while French acknowledged that it likely wouldn't with many, she said that it already has with some.