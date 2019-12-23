‘Facts matter, but they almost don’t’: CNN analyst scorches GOP leader’s lies about FBI

On Monday’s edition of CNN’s “The Situation Room,” attorney and CNN analyst Joey Jackson laid into House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) for claiming that the Justice Department inspector general report concluded the FBI was “spying” on the Trump campaign in a “modern-day Watergate” — which was manifestly the opposite of the report’s actual conclusion.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It is a not a ‘modern-day Watergate,'” said anchor Erica Hill. “That is a lie. It is completely false. As we know from the Justice Department inspector general.”

“See, the problem is that facts matter, but they almost don’t,” said Jackson. “The fact is, if you are in one party, there are facts. I guess you want to ignore it. The inspector general essentially said it was no spying, notwithstanding that the president himself continues to push the narrative that it was. Now you just showed the clip there suggesting that it was, and it is just not true. But that supports a political narrative which you feed to your base, which apparently is acceptable, and it is just wrong.”

Watch below: