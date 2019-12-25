Families homeless at Christmas after forest fire in Chilean port
Dozens of families found themselves homeless over Christmas after a forest fire in the Chilean tourist port city of Valparaiso burned through two hillside neighborhoods.
The blaze broke out Tuesday on Rocuant and San Roque hills and continued to burn on Wednesday, though with less intensity. About 245 homes were “affected” by the fire in a matter of hours.
There were no deaths from the fire that had burned 150 hectares (370 acres), though 12 volunteer firefighters were injured.
Valparaiso governor Jorge Martinez said that although the fire “cannot yet be considered controlled,” it is “quite confined” and “does not generate a risk for the population.”
The blaze started in grassy and wooded areas and rapidly advanced to populated neighborhoods in Valparaiso, about 120 kilometers (75 miles) northwest of Santiago.
“We were preparing for parties when the fire started. It all happened so quickly, we weren’t able to get anything out,” said Fabian Olguin, 28, who lives on Rocuant hill.
“Horrible, terrible to see the homes of my neighbors on fire, my home… Unfortunately we are all homeless,” a tearful Silvia Puga said.
The cause of the fire, and that of a smaller blaze, was under investigation.
“There are indications that this fire could be intentional,” Blumel said.
Typhoon Phanfone kills at least 16 people in the Philippines
A typhoon that swept across remote villages and popular tourist areas of the central Philippines on Christmas Day claimed at least 16 lives, authorities said Thursday.
Typhoon Phanfone, with winds of 195 kilometres (120 miles) an hour, tore roofs off houses and toppled electric posts as it cut across the Philippines on Wednesday.
With the internet and mobile phone networks still cut off in some badly damaged areas, a full assessment of Phanfone's damage was not immediately possible on Thursday morning.
But at least 16 people had been confirmed killed in villages and towns in the Visayas, the central third of the Philippines, according to disaster agency officials.
It took Trump just 12 hours to renege on his own call to ‘foster a culture of deeper understanding and respect’
President Donald Trump issued a Christian message on Christmas morning saying he hopes for understanding and respect. But just 12 hours later he broke that pledge.
"Together, we must strive to foster a culture of deeper understanding and respect—traits that exemplify the teachings of Christ," Trump said in his Christmas video to the nation.
It was so unlike what Trump has ever said before. For a brief moment, Americans could sigh a relief that perhaps the president learned something from the Christianity Today editorial. But those hopes were dashed when he went off on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) in less than 24 hours.
Trump goes off on nonsensical Christmas rant against Nancy Pelosi
President Donald Trump went off on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) Christmas night, saying that the House shouldn't have the right to impeach him.
He began by saying that impeachment is illegitimate because he was able to ensure all of the Republicans would hold the line for him. It isn't entirely true. One Republican declared his displeasure against Trump early on in the process. He was quickly kicked out of the Republican Party, and the party is attempting to remove him from office. It was a signal to other Republicans who want to keep their seats in office.
The Senate, on the other hand, has been a different animal. Some Republicans have been willing to say that they don't support a "shame trial" that is being suggested by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY). The latest is former Republican-turned Independent Sen. Lisa Murkowski, who said Wednesday that she was "disturbed" by McConnell. Trump's fans unleashed on her.