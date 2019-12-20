Family feud erupts over whether or not Billy Graham would agree with Christianity Today’s Trump takedown

In the wake of an explosive op-ed from the editor-in-chief of Christianity Today calling for President Trump to be removed from office, a significant amount of upheaval is underway in the evangelical world, with many Christian leaders saying the popular evangelical magazine founded by the late evangelist Billy Graham betrayed its readers by attacking Trump.

In a post to Facebook, Billy Graham’s son, Franklin Graham, slammed the piece and said it did not reflect his father’s views.

“My father knew Donald Trump, he believed in Donald Trump, and he voted for Donald Trump,” he wrote. “He believed that Donald J. Trump was the man for this hour in history for our nation.”

But another member of the Graham family disagreed. In a post to Twitter, Billy Graham’s grandson, Boz Tchividjian, wrote that his grandfather would have actually agreed with the piece.

“Well said on so many levels,” he tweeted, referring to the CT piece. “I believe my grandfather would have had a similar perspective.”

A heavy hearted bravo to CT! Well said on so many levels. I believe my grandfather would have had a similar perspective. Thank you. https://t.co/2aVeovR0Ux — Boz Tchividjian (@BozT) December 19, 2019

As The Week points out, Billy Graham distanced himself from politics after the scandals of the Nixon administration and warned evangelicals to “stand in the middle, to preach to all the people, right and left.”