Five days after Christmas, Trump urges supports to buy ‘Impeach Santa!’ hats — that are no longer for sale

President Donald Trump failed at interjecting money into far-right media after he retweeted outdated information after at day at Trump International Golf Club with Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC).

Despite it being five days after Christmas, Trump retweeted a Dec. 16 link to the store at Breitbart News — which was once run by Steve Bannon — selling an “Impeach Santa!” hat.

This Christmas, let the impeach-a-maniacs in your life know we're lauging AT them, not with them. https://t.co/tNN69dBOMo pic.twitter.com/9S1cjtmjoW — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) December 16, 2019

“This Christmas, let the impeach-a-maniacs in your life know we’re lauging (sic) AT them, not with them,” the message read. But by the time Trump retweeted the message, Christmas had passed and the hats were no longer being sold.

The Internet Archive shows that the “Impeach Santa! Santa Hat” was being sold for $25.00.

“An elf overheard a reindeer who talked to a snowman who said Santa may or may not have cut a deal with the South Pole. IMPEACH SANTA!” the site read.

The “Impeach Santa! Sweatshirt” retailed for $45, while long-sleeve T-shirts were $30.00.