‘For the grandparents who need money… for the struggle!’: Tear-gassed kids in Chile explain why they protest
The gas, said one, “doesn’t allow us to breathe, so we’re only feeling so-so.”
Three Chilean children on Sunday told an interviewer they are protesting against their country’s government and economic system in order to ensure a better future for the country.
In a brief conversation with a member of hip-hop collective Rebel Diaz, the three kids—aged 10, 11, and 8—said they were out on the streets braving the effects of police-fired teargas to fight for better salaries for Chileans, healthcare, the indigenous Mapuche, and more.
“For the grandparents who need money,” said one child when asked why the trio were protesting.
“For the struggle,” said another.
As Common Dreams reported, protests kicked off around Chile in October after a fare hike on the subway in the capitol Santiago. Billionaire right-wing President Sebastián Piñera endorsed a rewrite of the Latin American country’s constitution in an attempt to placate the movement, but the demonstrations have continued due to systemic issues of inequality and poverty under the nation’s neoliberal economy.
Piñera’s police and security forces have taken harsh measures against the protest movement and a number of demonstrators have disappeared, evoking memories of the military dictatorship of General Augusto Pinochet in the 1970s and 1980s.
The three children told Rebel Diaz that police teargas “doesn’t allow us to breathe, so we’re only feeling so-so.”
When asked, “was it fair what the police did,” referring to the teargas, the children replied in unison, “No!”
The children in Chile have it clear. 10 years old. 11 years old. And 8 years old. Present in the struggle. Feeling the effects of teargas cannons but still fighting! #PlazaDignidad #ChileDesperto #RenunciaPinera #PaLosAbuelitos #Chile
‘A whole other level of weirdness’: Twitter reacts to Kellyanne Conway getting tweet-shamed by her own husband
In a Tweet this Monday, the husband of Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway, George Conway, publicly called out his wife after she took a swipe at presidential candidate Joe Biden.
Earlier this morning, Kellyanne Conway tweeted out a recent viral video that features Biden bumblings his words in a past speech
“WATCH: Sleepy Joe is Creepy Joe," Kellyanne tweeted. "We need Ukraine’s help to defeat THIS guy?”
"Your boss apparently thought so," George fired back while quote-tweeting his wife.
A fantasy world of hate, anger, revenge and lies: Junior’s book says a lot more about the Trump family than he knows
Donald Trump Junior’s Triggered is quite a book, rich with insights, all of them unintended.
The subtitle of Triggered is “How the Left Thrives on Hate and Wants to Silence Us.”
What the text shows is that it is Junior who spews hate, mixed with an unhealthy dose of made-up facts to justify his anger. That’s just the kind of hypocrisy the Trumps spin inside their fantasy bubble, where anyone who questions what they do is unworthy of being heard.
The words put down for Junior by a host of Hachette editors, identified only by first name, show that he lives in a black-and-white world with never a hint of gray.
Insurance industry is clearly ‘terrified,’ says Bernie Sanders, as lawmakers admit lobbyists helped them write attacks on Medicare for All
"We are taking on the big-money interests who have an army of lobbyists trying to defeat Medicare for All."
Documents obtained by the Washington Post Monday showed that lobbyists helped three state lawmakers draft op-eds this year attacking Medicare for All, a revelation Sen. Bernie Sanders highlighted as further evidence that the healthcare industry is "terrified" of the push for single-payer.