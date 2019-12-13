Former Fox reporter reveals ‘the bizarre, parallel-universe experience of being alone with Roger Ailes’
After viewing a screening of Bombshell, a movie chronicling the downfall of the late Fox News CEO Roger Ailes, CNN’s Alisyn Camerota (who was formerly employed at Fox) said it had a “PTSD-inducing effect” on her.
“Even the audience members who had never set foot inside Fox seemed shaken by the scenes of what some women endured in Roger’s office,” she wrote in an op-ed for Vanity Fair published this Friday. “I know that office. I was summoned there many times. And I can attest to the bizarre, parallel-universe experience of being alone with Roger Ailes.”
Camerota was so taken aback by Ailes’ behavior that she took contemporaneous notes throughout her time at Fox. She had intentions of turning the notes into a novel one day, but that never happened. Her observations are only now being revealed for the first time in her op-ed.
She recalled how she once approached Ailes for a promotion to be a new anchor.
“Look, I’ve had my eye on you,” Ailes told her. “You’d like a shot at anchoring, wouldn’t you?”
“I think you might just have what it takes,” he continued. “I actually think your personality might work well on our morning show. That’s what you’d like, isn’t it?”
Before Camerota could express her excitement, Ailes told her to stand up and give him a “spin.”
“You need some bronzer on your legs,” he told her. “They’re too white.”
She wondered if he was joking, but he was dead serious.
“And, your skirt should be a little shorter.”
“I was excited to prove I was ready, though I hadn’t realized how much of that proof would have nothing to do with journalism,” Camerota writes. “As I’ve previously reported, the next time I asked for a shot on the anchor desk, Roger replied that we’d have to get to know each other better, to work more closely together, one-on-one. In order to do that, and to avoid arousing jealousy among other anchors, it might be best to meet somewhere off-site, like, say, a hotel.”
Read her full op-ed over at Vanity Fair.
‘If Obama had done what Trump is accused of doing he would have been impeached long ago’: Colorado Senator
Sen. Michael Bennett (D-CO) said during an MSNBC interview that he often plays a "game" where he asks "What if Barack Obama did it," to examine President Donald Trump's crimes.
His first example was Trump's decision to ask China to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden while on the White House lawn.
"We're two years into this presidency, and it's all about 'Nothing to see here,'" said Bennett of Trump's denials. "He gets accused of shaking down the Ukrainians, and he goes out to the driveway in front of the White House and shakes down the Chinese, you know, in front of all the television cameras as if to say, 'Just because I'm doing it in public must mean that it's okay.' You know, if this had been Barack Obama who had done what Donald Trump is accused of doing here, I can assure you he would have been impeached long ago."
Commentary
Trump and the ‘deep state’ are in lockstep when it comes to torture
It’s a paradox of impeachment politics.
As President Trump faces charges of high crimes and misdemeanors in Congress, he denounces the alleged “deep state” cabal out to get him. His campaign is running a powerful online ad about the supposed conspiracy. It features footage of former CIA director John Brennan and former acting director John McLaughlin at a recent event in Washington. I had a memorable encounter with Brennan at the event, so I know what he’s talking about. No one has demonized the CIA leadership more effectively than Trump.
Trump is ‘the world’s greatest snake oil salesman’: Former CIA director
Former CIA director John Brennan told MSNBC Friday that the president's latest comments about the impeachment scandal prove he's a fraud.
Host Andrea Mitchell noted that it's clear President Donald Trump is feeling anxious about impeachment, but he's still very confident in his economy. "But I want to ask you about our place in the world," she said.
"That Oval Office footage is a very good example of why Donald Trump is, I think, one of the world's greatest snake-oil salesman," Brennan began. "He is totally unprincipled and doesn't care about telling on untruths and knowingly lying to the American people, and continuing to dispense with the facts but continue to harp on issues that resonate with his base and those who might have some questions about it."