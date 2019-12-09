Quantcast
Connect with us

Former judge lays waste to GOP claim that evidence against Trump isn’t ‘first-hand’

Published

1 min ago

on

Republicans defending President Donald Trump have falsely claimed there is no first-hand knowledge that directly implicates the commander-in-chief.

As with many of the past defenses of Trump offered by Republicans, there are making factual holes with the argument.

Rep. Sylvia Garcia (D-TX) debunked the talking point during her questioning of House Intelligence Committee counsel Daniel Goldman.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Mr. Goldman, my Republican colleagues have suggested there is no direct evidence,” Garcia noted. “Is that true?”

“No,” Goldman replied. “There’s a lot of direct evidence. And a lot of the evidence that they say is hearsay is actually not hearsay.”

Garcia, who served five terms as a judge in Houston, brought up a half-dozen different pieces of evidence that Goldman agreed were direct evidence.

“I’m just disappointed that rather than to respond to the serious factual direct and undisputed evidence before us, my colleagues continue to make unfounded arguments about the process,” Garcia said.

“What President Trump did here was wrong. It’s unconstitutional,” she said. “If anyone else did this, they would be held accountable.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“I urge all my colleagues to face this evidence and uphold the oath each of us have taken to protect our constitution,” Garcia added. “Our democracy depends on ensuring that no one, not even the president, is above the law.”

Watch:

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Former judge lays waste to GOP claim that evidence against Trump isn’t ‘first-hand’

Published

1 min ago

on

December 9, 2019

By

Republicans defending President Donald Trump have falsely claimed there is no first-hand knowledge that directly implicates the commander-in-chief.

As with many of the past defenses of Trump offered by Republicans, there are making factual holes with the argument.

Rep. Sylvia Garcia (D-TX) debunked the talking point during her questioning of House Intelligence Committee counsel Daniel Goldman.

"Mr. Goldman, my Republican colleagues have suggested there is no direct evidence," Garcia noted. "Is that true?"

"No," Goldman replied. "There's a lot of direct evidence. And a lot of the evidence that they say is hearsay is actually not hearsay."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Justice Department report on Russia probe origins is actually a damning indictment of Trump in the Ukraine scandal

Published

20 mins ago

on

December 9, 2019

By

It’s a tale of two investigations. Neither is pretty, but one is, in the end, appropriate and warranted; the other is a grotesque sham. And the story of each investigation illuminates key aspects of the other.

The two investigations I’m discussing are, of course, the Russia investigation and the Ukrainian investigation of Vice President Joe Biden, which, as far as we can tell, never actually existed, despite Trump’s efforts.

Both stories, though, were front and center on Monday in a spectacular concurrence of American political news. The Justice Department inspector general released its review on the origins of the Russia investigation that targeted four members of the 2016 Trump campaign and their potential ties to the Kremlin. At the same time, the House Judiciary Committee held a hearing about the report from Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) on the Ukraine scandal, which focused on President Donald Trump’s effforts to induce Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to launch investigations of Biden and the Democratic National Committee.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Internet mocks ‘frat boy’ GOP congressman’s bizarre, rambling attack on impeachment probe

Published

25 mins ago

on

December 9, 2019

By

Monday's impeachment hearing featured no shortage of angry ranting from Republican representatives. But few tried harder to make an impression than freshman Rep. Guy Reschenthaler (R-PA).

During his turn, Reschenthaler parroted the debunked conspiracy theory that Ukraine interfered in the 2016 election, asserted that Democrats are only impeaching President Donald Trump to distract people from the fact that they're coming for our airplanes and health insurance, falsely claimed that the telephone memorandum of Trump's call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky doesn't reveal a quid pro quo, and claimed Democrats just started calling it bribery because focus groups didn't like Latin.

Continue Reading
 
 