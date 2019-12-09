Former judge lays waste to GOP claim that evidence against Trump isn’t ‘first-hand’

“No,” Goldman replied. “There’s a lot of direct evidence. And a lot of the evidence that they say is hearsay is actually not hearsay.”
Garcia, who served five terms as a judge in Houston, brought up a half-dozen different pieces of evidence that Goldman agreed were direct evidence.
“I’m just disappointed that rather than to respond to the serious factual direct and undisputed evidence before us, my colleagues continue to make unfounded arguments about the process,” Garcia said.
“What President Trump did here was wrong. It’s unconstitutional,” she said. “If anyone else did this, they would be held accountable.”
ADVERTISEMENT
“I urge all my colleagues to face this evidence and uphold the oath each of us have taken to protect our constitution,” Garcia added. “Our democracy depends on ensuring that no one, not even the president, is above the law.”
Watch:
ADVERTISEMENT
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Unhinged from billionaires and corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
It’s a tale of two investigations. Neither is pretty, but one is, in the end, appropriate and warranted; the other is a grotesque sham. And the story of each investigation illuminates key aspects of the other.
The two investigations I’m discussing are, of course, the Russia investigation and the Ukrainian investigation of Vice President Joe Biden, which, as far as we can tell, never actually existed, despite Trump’s efforts.
Both stories, though, were front and center on Monday in a spectacular concurrence of American political news. The Justice Department inspector general released its review on the origins of the Russia investigation that targeted four members of the 2016 Trump campaign and their potential ties to the Kremlin. At the same time, the House Judiciary Committee held a hearing about the report from Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) on the Ukraine scandal, which focused on President Donald Trump’s effforts to induce Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to launch investigations of Biden and the Democratic National Committee.
Monday's impeachment hearing featured no shortage of angry ranting from Republican representatives. But few tried harder to make an impression than freshman Rep. Guy Reschenthaler (R-PA).
During his turn, Reschenthaler parroted the debunked conspiracy theory that Ukraine interfered in the 2016 election, asserted that Democrats are only impeaching President Donald Trump to distract people from the fact that they're coming for our airplanes and health insurance, falsely claimed that the telephone memorandum of Trump's call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky doesn't reveal a quid pro quo, and claimed Democrats just started calling it bribery because focus groups didn't like Latin.