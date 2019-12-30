Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Gun worship is conservative virtue-signaling’: Former Republican goes off on GOP gun culture

Published

6 mins ago

on

Conservative gun culture was blasted on Monday for being a litmus test for Republican voters.

U.S. Naval War College Prof. Tom Nichols made the argument on Monday, following a day of chest-pounding by gun enthusiasts.

“Even when I was a Republican, I never understood people who measure freedom by how many of us walk around with guns. This is a cultural change, the spreading of the gun culture from a corner of the GOP to the entire conservative moment,” Nichols explained.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Trump era is making it worse.

“The spread of gun worship is conservative virtue-signaling,” he charged. “Never liked it when I was among my old tribe, and it’s gotten worse as ‘conservatives’ try to figure out new markers for what makes them ‘patriots’ now that they’ve had to sell out so much actual patriotism to Trump,” he explained.

“When I was a kid, everyone had a gun. Most of my neighbors. Teachers. (Lots more veterans in those days.) But it was not a culture of ‘I went for a coffee and wore my gun because damn it, I’m an American.’ My GOP voting family and friends never talked about guns. Why would we?” he asked. “Among the working-class guys who all owned guns, talking a lot about guns was weird. You had them, it was your right, you left it at that. We didn’t measure our sense of worth by whether we were going to go face down the gangbangers around our church in the 70s.”

“I’m uncomfortable with people who worship guns and feel the need to have them nearby 24/7 not because of guns, but because I’m uncomfortable with people who worship guns. That this is now a litmus test for ‘conservatives’ tells you something sad about conservatism,” Nichols concluded.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Former Republican goes off on GOP gun culture: ‘Gun worship is conservative virtue-signaling’

Published

4 mins ago

on

December 30, 2019

By

Conservative gun culture was blasted on Monday for being a litmus test for Republican voters.

U.S. Naval War College Prof. Tom Nichols made the argument on Monday, following a day of chest-pounding by gun enthusiasts.

"Even when I was a Republican, I never understood people who measure freedom by how many of us walk around with guns. This is a cultural change, the spreading of the gun culture from a corner of the GOP to the entire conservative moment," Nichols explained.

The Trump era is making it worse.

"The spread of gun worship is conservative virtue-signaling," he charged. "Never liked it when I was among my old tribe, and it's gotten worse as 'conservatives' try to figure out new markers for what makes them 'patriots' now that they've had to sell out so much actual patriotism to Trump," he explained.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Tweet about Ivanka’s lack of qualifications caused Trump’s Secretary of State to launch major investigation: report

Published

1 hour ago

on

December 30, 2019

By

Ivanka Trump raised eyebrows in 2017 when she took her father's seat during a G20 meeting in Germany.

The president's older daughter, who had no government experience prior to being named as senior White House advisor by her father, sat between Chinese President Xi Jinping and British Prime Minister Theresa May.

The administration and "Princess Ivanka" were harshly criticized at the time.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump is gravely threatening our democracy — and our institutions are failing to restrain him: MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough

Published

1 hour ago

on

December 30, 2019

By

In a scathing Washington Post column looking back on President Donald Trump's year, MSNBC host and former Republican Congressman Joe Scarborough ripped into the president's assaults on democracy — and on those who have failed to appreciate and contain the unique danger he poses.

"Polite society warns against the drawing of certain historical parallels. But as another tumultuous year of Donald Trump’s presidency draws to a close, it seems like a good time to ask: Where does one look for a political equivalent in a year when the president’s supporters chanted 'send her back' about a nonwhite member of Congress?" wrote Scarborough. "Should we attach a bland label like 'illiberalism' to such a wretched public display when 'fascism' fits so much better? And what term best describes a 2019 political rally where a U.S. president, who had previously suggested the shooting of migrants, laughed as a supporter shouted that they should be gunned down at the border?"

Continue Reading
 
 