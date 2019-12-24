Former US adviser warns of ‘imminent’ North Korea risk
Former US national security adviser John Bolton on Monday sharply criticized President Donald Trump’s North Korea policy, warning that the Asian country posed an “imminent” threat.
“The risk to US forces & our allies is imminent & more effective policy is required before NK has the technology to threaten the American homeland,” tweeted Bolton, who was dismissed in September amid growing disagreements with Trump, particularly regarding his North Korea policy.
The erstwhile advisor, a longtime hawk on North Korea, was openly skeptical of the 2018 summit between Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, and encouraged the US president to be cautious.
The denuclearization process has been largely deadlocked since the collapse of a second summit in Hanoi at the start of this year. North Korea promised an ominous “Christmas gift” earlier this month if Washington does not give ground by the end of December.
In an interview with news site Axios published Monday, Bolton also said he thinks the Trump administration does not really intend to stop Pyongyang from becoming a legitimate nuclear power capable of firing missiles at other countries, otherwise “it would be pursuing a different course.”
“The idea that we are somehow exerting maximum pressure on North Korea is just unfortunately not true,” he said.
Should North Korea conduct a major test or make some other significant provocation after the ultimatum expires, Bolton said he hopes Washington will acknowledge its mistake and say, “We’ve tried. The policy’s failed.”
The US should then work with allies to show that “when we say it’s unacceptable, we’re going to demonstrate we will not accept it,” he added.
Bolton also criticized Trump for saying the North Korean short-range missile tests don’t bother him.
“When the president says, ‘Well, I’m not worried about short-range missiles,’ he’s saying, ‘I’m not worried about the potential risk to American troops deployed in the region or our treaty allies, South Korea and Japan,'” he charged.
“We’re now nearly three years into the administration with no visible progress toward getting North Korea to make the strategic decision to stop pursuing deliverable nuclear weapons,” Bolton said, noting that “time is on the side of the proliferator.”
‘I got her a beautiful card’: Trump still not sure what he’s giving Melania for Christmas
President Donald Trump is waiting until the last minute to buy the first lady a Christmas gift.
The president told reporters on Christmas Eve, as he prepared to speak with military service members for a holiday conference call from his Mar-A-Lago resort in Florida, that he hadn't decided yet what to get wife Melania Trump.
"I got her a beautiful card,” Trump said. “(I'm) still working on a Christmas present.”
Even with just hours of shopping left before Christmas Day, the president said he's not worried.
“I’ve got a little time,” he said.
‘Okay, Merry Christmas everyone,’ says Mitch McConnell after admitting GOP has zero plan to address climate crisis
"McConnell's not protecting the economy. He's stalling while his friends loot the safe."
Illustrating the GOP's ongoing refusal to do anything about the existential threat posed by the global climate crisis, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell told reporters in Kentucky Monday—and just in time for the holidays—that climate change is "a concern that we all have" but offered nothing resembling a concrete proposal to confront the emergency.
Ex-Bolton aide blasts his boss’ latest excuse for not testifying before Congress
On CNN Tuesday, Mark Groombridge, a former senior aide to ex-National Security Adviser John Bolton, laid into his boss for refusing to appear before Congress to testify about the Ukraine scheme.
"What about his argument, I think, his lawyer's argument, that he wants the court to compel him?" asked anchor Alisyn Camerota. "Is that legitimate?"
"It's smoke and mirrors," said Groombridge. "Dr. Fiona Hill courageously testified, and I didn't see any erosion of separation of powers or executive privilege issues. In fact, one could make a strong counterargument that she helped reinforce or bolster the operation of powers by affording Congress the opportunity to exercise its legitimate oversight responsibility."