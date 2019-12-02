Former US president Jimmy Carter hospitalized again
Former US president Jimmy Carter has been hospitalized for treatment of a urinary tract infection, the Carter Center said Monday — the latest in a series of health issues for the 95-year-old Democrat.
Carter “was admitted to Phoebe Sumter Medical Center in Americus, Georgia, this past weekend,” his center said in a statement.
“He is feeling better and looks forward to returning home soon.”
Last week, Carter — the first US president to reach the age of 95 — left the hospital after undergoing successful surgery to relieve pressure on his brain caused by multiple falls.
In August 2015, Carter revealed he had cancer on his brain and was undergoing radiation treatment — an illness he recovered from, seemingly against the odds.
In office from 1977 to 1981, Carter placed a commitment to human rights and social justice at the core of his presidency, and founded the Carter Center in 1982 after he left office to pursue his vision of world diplomacy.
© 2019 AFP
CNN
‘That doesn’t add up in the Republican analysis’: CNN host does point-by-point analysis eviscerating GOP report
Former Defense Department Special Counsel Ryan Goodman explained during an appearance on CNN that the Republican-authored report on impeachment flies in the face of the facts viewed by Americans during the hearing.
"I think it's not effective," Goodman told CNN's Erin Burnett. "I think they have played their hand, whatever hand they had, and it does have Devin Nunes and Jim Jordan's name right at the top, and that's for a reason. So, it's across-the-board on every single fact, it's for the president. 'Everything was correct and appropriate' for the president."
He went on to say that the Republican report flies in the face of what was heard during the weeks of hearings.
Breaking Banner
‘Zero moral compass’: Ex-FBI agent breaks down how the people around Trump let him get away with ‘the con’
On Monday, President Donald Trump launched a vicious attack on former FBI official Lisa Page, for speaking out about the way the president and his right-wing allies had made her a personal scapegoat for everything they didn't like in the Russia investigation.
In an extensive Twitter thread, ex-FBI special agent Asha Rangappa walked through how Trump has surrounded himself with people who readily enable this kind of behavior:
THREAD. Great segment here with @adamgoldmanNYT. He asks, "Why would [Trump] feel the need to do this?" Answer: Because he can. And he is able to do it because he has an infrastructure that permits it. I have a taxonomy of "The Con" which I am working on, and it goes like this: https://t.co/XKS2ESwGRn
Breaking Banner
GOP Sen John Kennedy ‘knows he is being dishonest’ in pushing Russian disinformation: former CIA director
The former director of the Central Intelligence Agency blasted Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) for knowingly being dishonest with the American people.
MSNBC anchor Chris Matthews played former CIA Director John Brennan a clip of Kennedy on "Meet the Press" pushing the debunked conspiracy theory that it was actually Ukraine -- not Russia -- that interfered in the 2016 presidential election.
"First of all, Sen. John Kennedy is a great discredit to his name," Brennan said.
"We can agree on that one," Matthews replied.
"Secondly, he's not being duped -- he knows that he's being dishonest," Brennan continued. "He knows he's trying to defend and protect Donald Trump at all costs and so he's not going to be honest with the American people."