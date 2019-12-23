Former Watergate congresswoman warns Republicans: Mess with Pelosi at your own peril
Senate Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) has tried to antagonize House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), but it doesn’t seem to be working out well for him. Former Congresswoman Elizabeth Holtzman (D-NY) urged McConnell to think before he tries to force Pelosi into one box or another because it likely won’t end well for him or the GOP.
“Fear is never a word used with me. You should know right away,” Pelosi told Politico over the weekend. “I’m never afraid and I’m rarely surprised.”
Holtzman explained that Pelosi isn’t and shouldn’t be fazed by McConnell.
“I never served with her, unfortunately,” said Holtzman. “She is a strong-minded woman, very experienced, savvy and as she said don’t mess with her. And they will at their peril. She will not be bamboozled into a fake, fraudulent trial. Here we have the leader of the Senate, Mitch McConnell saying ‘I’m not an impartial juror.’ You have to take [a specific] oath in the Senate impeachment trial saying you are going to do impartial to make sure the Senate trial is fair, nonpartisan and tries do impartial justice.”
McConnell and other Republicans have already announced their intentions of supporting the president, even before evidence was presented.
Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) said over the weekend that Democrats who advocated for impeachment should be removed from the so-called juror pool, which would conversely mean he also supports removing the Republicans who indicated they were impartial. Unfortunately for him, however, there are more Republicans who’ve admitted they have no intention of being independent.
OK. I hereby move to disqualify Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders & every other Dem Senator who’s publicly advocated Trump’s impeachment for the last 3 years (long before Ukraine). https://t.co/x1UEJOid3c
— Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) December 19, 2019
