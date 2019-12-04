Fox News analyst Andrew Napolitano says he would vote to impeach Trump: ‘Reasonable minds cannot disagree’

Fox News senior judicial analyst Judge Andrew Napolitano revealed on Wednesday that he would vote to impeach President Donald Trump if he were a member of the House of Representatives.
“You believe the president has committed impeachable offenses?” Fox News host Bill Hemmer asked Napolitano minutes before a House impeachment hearing.
“I believe that the Democrats have credibly argued that he committed impeachable offenses,” Napolitano explained. “The easiest one — it exists in Andrew Johnson, Richard Nixon and Bill Clinton — was obstruction of Congress.”
“By directing his subordinates to refuse to comply with lawfully issued subpoenas,” he continued, “whether it’s for testimony or for documents, that’s an impeachable offense. We know that from history. Every time the House has looked at that with respect to the president, they have found that to be impeachable.”
“On that, reasonable minds cannot disagree,” Napolitano added, “without rejecting history and without rejecting constitutional norms.”
“If you were in the House, would you vote for impeachment?” Hemmer wondered.
“I certainly would,” Napolitano replied. “I would on that count.”
Watch the video below from Fox News.
